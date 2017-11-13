Anthopoulos might be fine but Braves blew it with best choice

Then Toronto general manager Alex Anthopoulos and Jose Bautista of the Blue Jays celebrate a win over the Texas Rangers in the 2015 American League playoffs that sent Toronto to the ALCS. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

This is nothing against Alex Anthopoulos, who will be the Braves’ new general manager and might end up doing a fine job in cleaning up the mess he has inherited, giving the organization the leadership and stability it desperately needs.

But he wasn’t the first choice. The first choice, Kansas City’s Dayton Moore, a former Braves’ executive, isn’t coming back to Atlanta and the reason isn’t as simple as the Royals blocked his path, as some would have you believe.

If Moore really wanted to come back — which likely would have happened if he was comfortable that he would be given complete control of the organization, could hire and fire who he wanted and do it all with a solid feeling about the franchise — he would be here. Moore is under contract with the Royals but his relationship with ownership is such that if he pressed the issue, there’s a good chance he ultimately would’ve been allowed to leave, given all he has done for that small-market organization.

He built a two-time World Series team. In a small market. In this era. That Moore is not a member of the Braves today means they blew their best chance for immediate credibility. Because they need credibility right now.

Now, onto Anthopoulos. His imminent hiring was confirmed by the Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien after first being reported by the New York Post’s and MLB Network Insider Joel Sherman. The announcement could come today at the general manager meetings in Orlando. It would alleviate the Braves of the embarrassment of not having a GM at the GM meetings.

Anthopoulos spent seven years (2009-16) with Toronto after being hired at the age of 32. He had hits and misses like everybody else. He did not win a World Series or American League pennant during his tenure but the team he helped build went to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.

He rejected a five-year contract extension after the 2015 season. Speculation is he was concerned his power might be undercut by the hiring of new team president Mark Shapiro.  So Anthopoulos left for Los Angeles, where he has spent the last two years as the Dodgers’ executive vice president.

The next question is what happens in the front office above Anthopoulos. As I’ve written before, the Braves need to dump team president John Hart, against the backdrop of an MLB investigation into the breaking of rules in international signings and potentially other areas. John Coppolella already lost his job as general manager. Team CEO Terry McGuirk also should be in trouble.

MLB has not yet announced their findings. Liberty Media, the otherwise detached corporate owner, also isn’t happy about all this.

Hiring a new general manager was only one small part of the Braves’ problem. The real problems go much higher than that.

E983
E983

Time to move on.

khd713
khd713

I agree that Hart needs to go because he should have known what was going on and stopped it, and if he didn't know then he wasn't doing his job. As for Schuerholz and McGuirk, both appear to have been sufficiently removed from the problem that a simple apology and slap on the wrist will suffice. Both have spent decades in baseball and never, ever once had their integrity questioned, and with good reason. They are both assets to the organization, and to dismiss Schuerholz, the man who transformed this franchise and brought 14 straight division titles and five World Series appearances – the only man who has ever brought this beleaguered city a title – would be a shameful disgrace, imo. Unless it's proved he did something wrong (and I acknowledge that possibility still exists) then Schuerholz deserves to leave on his own terms and at the time he chooses. The idiots calling for him to go have awfully short memories and/or double-digit IQs. 

58Supersports
58Supersports

Agree Jeff, Front office needs a clean sweep and all the John's and McGuirk plus BC needs to be gone. The Braves way don't work....

Will Alex have complete control? Will he keep Snit? Lots of work to be done, hope Alex can handle it.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

It looks like the "Liberty Way" will continue, the baseball team just another part of the real estate at the Battery. The Johns and McGuirk stay in control of the Braves and the new GM will be in for a culture shock of leaving the most affluent MLB club the Dodgers and working for one of the most frugal the Braves. 

CoronaGT
CoronaGT

@Buschleaguer

Anthopoulos turned down a contract extension from Toronto and resigned when it became clear that his power had been cut in half by the hiring of Mark Shapiro as team president.  No way he comes here unless he has assurances that he will be in complete control without interference from the Johns or McGuirk.  


The Braves need to move in a different direction and dump the "Braves way", which resulted in only 1 world championship and a ton of meaningless division championships, and nothing in recent years.  Dayton Moore would have been more of the same, and his moves have decimated KC's farm system and will result in a team that is one of baseball's worst in 2018.  I like this move. 

UnbiasedObserver
UnbiasedObserver

Good article.


Hart, McGuirk and Scheurholtz all need to be gone.


JeffCriswell
JeffCriswell

Agreed that Hart should have been dismissed to clear the way for Moore. Stunned that this did not happen. 