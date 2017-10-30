Report that Hart knew nothing of Coppolella’s actions? Pure bunk

Former Braves general manager John Coppolella worked under president of baseball operations John Hart. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Regardless of what you may think of former Braves general manager John Coppolella — 1) He was a great young executive who rebuilt the minor league system in a short time; 2) He’s a contemptible underhanded, cheatin’ punk who deserved to lose his job; 3) Somewhere in between — most can agree on one thing:

He did not go rogue. Because, duh.

But tell that to Major League Baseball officials, who may be on a mission to cleanse the image of the (still) Braves’ president of baseball operations, John Hart. MLB would have you believe Coppolella acted alone, without the knowledge of any of his superiors, when the former GM broke international signing rules and possibly committed other infractions.

In a related story, Rick Pitino also knew nothing about those strippers and the $100,000 payment to a star recruit.

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick quoted an unnamed source Monday that Hart “did not play a role in numerous rules violations that forced two club officials to resign in early October.” The report said MLB examined internal communications and determined Coppolella did whatever he did without the knowledge of/blessings from Hart or John Schuerholz, the team’s vice chairman.

Not buying it.

Coppolella resigned under pressure Oct. 2 because of an investigation that is expected to be finalized and announced following the World Series. Forget whether or not you believe he was going to grow into the job. As I wrote three weeks ago, the Braves need to clean house at the top, and that means Hart being gone.

There are only two possibilities: 1) Hart knew everything  or was vaguely aware of what Coppolella was doing; 2) Hart knew nothing. A case could be made the second option is worse because he was Coppolella’s boss. He was … president of baseball operations.

Far be it for me to point out that Hart is a long-time baseball executive, and he worked at the MLB Network, and he maintains strong ties with the league, and Schuerholz was just inducted into the Hall of Fame, so the last thing top officials want to do is get mud on the smocks of either individual.

Oh wait, I just pointed that out. My bad.

Did Coppolella and special assistant Gordon Blakely, who also was fired, go rogue with their actions? Of course not.

Is it possible Hart’s management style was “disengaged,” as the ESPN story suggests? Certainly. It’s plausible conversations went something like this:

• Coppolella: “This is what I’m thinking of doing.”

• Hart: “Whatever, I have a 9:12 a.m. tee time. Can we move this along?”

But to suggest Hart wasn’t complicit in the rule-breaking is pure bunk. Under no circumstances should he be back. The Braves can’t afford to have this drag on much longer. They need to start fresh and hire a new team president and general manager (ideally, Dayton Moore).

This shouldn’t be about saving reputations. It should be about fixing a damaged organization.

STHornet1990
STHornet1990

He must work on the cheap...maybe all the hotdogs he can eat at Cobb water park?

The very best management in baseball is not winning with this owner. Until that is fixed we are double down losers-ville.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

Just another in a long series of reasons to tune out on this team until they clean house in the front office.

58Supersports
58Supersports

How did Coppy get the money to pay these kids etc without Hart or McGurik knowing.


ESPN Insider said Braves had asked for permission to talk to Doug Harris about GM job...get it done. Also  one report that Cherington VP with Jays was high on the list

Trainman8
Trainman8

Can’t you feel them circling Johnny, can’t you see them schoolin’ around? You got fins to the left, fins to the right and you’re the only dupe in town! 👌

🚂8

SaveAmericaFromItself
SaveAmericaFromItself

Time to move on from Dayton Moore. He is not coming here, and his present employer is not permitting him to interview.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@SaveAmericaFromItself It is the old dog and pony show, the Royals want compensation from the Braves for Moore. Send them Rio Ruiz and Aaron Blair for Moore,more than fair compensation for Moore. One caveat , Hart and Schuerholz give up any day to day control of Braves operations immediately. Promote Schuerholz to a Vice chairman emeritus position ,keep him on the pad for a couple of hundred grand and seats in a luxury box. Give Hart a retirement package with member privileges at any golf course he chooses in Florida. 

SvenOttke
SvenOttke

Jeff, do you have proof Hart knew? If so, we're all eyes and ears. If you don't, that's a different story.

khd713
khd713

@SvenOttke How could he not know? Seriously, you need to think about that question. As President of Baseball Operations is it not fair to presume that Hart should have a pretty firm grasp of the budget, P&L, and personnel? If you concede that, then how could he not know where these players came from and how they were signed? If you don't concede that, then you are by extension acknowledging that he wasn't doing his job as President of the Baseball Operations, right? So which is it?

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@SvenOttke I think the fact that the Braves offered Coppolella a severance package to resign, is some evidence of collusion between Hart and The Russians.....sorry too much time on the BOOK today. To Jeff's other point ,it is worse if Hart did not know the DNC funded a dossier  sorry again.

Look I agree it is time for Hart and Schuerholz and Cox to exit stage left . Keeping Hart out of the cheating scandal would be a fair price to pay for his retirement/resignation.

Bring in a younger fresher set of eyes to finish the rebuild, hopefully someone like Jeff Luhnow of the Astros or Paul harris of the Nats would both be good choices.

ChrisCross
ChrisCross

@SvenOttke Schultzie gets paid to write editorials for the sports page, he's not a District Attorney who has to prove anything in court.  In legal terms this might fall under the "reasonable suspicion" category.


At any rate we're rapidly approaching decision time for Liberty Media.  Either send Hart to full time retirement in order to work on his short game, or kiss Moore goodbye.