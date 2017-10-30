Overreaction Monday: Georgia has proven it’s No. 1 … some may say

By

Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) is lifted above his teammates after he scored on a sack and fumble by Florida’s quarterback during the Bulldogs’ 42-7 win in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com)

Welcome back to Overreaction Monday, where Georgia may be the best team on the globe, the Falcons are 1-3 in the AFC East and Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is starting to get some attention.

Georgia (8-0 overall, 5-0 in SEC)

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm hasn’t thrown a lot of passes but he has made plays when the Bulldogs have needed them. (Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com).

What happened: They exorcised the Florida demons with a 42-7 win over the Gators in Jacksonville.

What’s next: The Bulldogs will be overwhelming favorites at home against South Carolina before traveling to Auburn the following week.

Overreaction narrative: “We’re better than Florida! We’re better than everybody! We should be No. 1!”

Reality check: No. Yes. Maybe. But it won’t happen. I don’t think. Georgia has a dominant defense and has shown it can control any game with tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Can the Bulldogs when a game with pass? That remains to be seen. More on that shortly. As for the big picture, the first college football playoff rankings come out Tuesday night. A case could be made that Georgia has a better resume than Alabama. Hey, the Colley Matrix — is this a new Keanu Reeves movie? — has Georgia No. 1. Then again, it has Central Florida No. 2 and Alabama No. 3. Moving on. The Dogs have beaten two ranked teams (Notre Dame, Mississippi State), and the win in South Bend, Ind., looks better every day. Alabama has played only one ranked opponent, Florida State, which wasn’t quite the mess in that season opener that it is today. But three of Alabama’s remaining four opponents are in the AP rankings: No. 19 LSU, No. 21 Mississippi State (road), Mercer, No. 16 Auburn (road). Georgia has two likely home wins (South Carolina, Kentucky) and two less certain road games (Auburn, Georgia Tech). Bottom line: I don’t believe Alabama has done anything to disprove that it’s the best team. But there’s no telling what the 13 committee members are thinking and they’ve been known to pull some surprises in these early rankings. A big part of college football’s uniqueness is the debate over rankings. Georgia and Alabama each have four games left before likely meeting for the SEC championship. Then there could be another debate: Should the SEC get two teams into the four-team playoff? One last thing: freshman quarterback Jake Fromm has done a nice job managing the offense and he has made throws when the Dogs needed them, including an early touchdown pass to Javon Wims. But Fromm was only 4-for-7 passing against Florida. If the Dogs get down in a game and they need Fromm to rally them, can he do it? That remains an unanswered question.

Falcons (4-3)

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu exchanges words with New York Jets’ Jamal Adams after catching a touchdown pass in Sunday’s win. (AP photo)

What happened: They ended a three-game losing streak — overall and to the AFC East — with a 25-20 win over the New York Jets in miserable weather in New Jersey.

What’s next: The Falcons travel to Carolina for their first NFC South game of the season.

Overreaction narrative: “If they can beat the Jets, they can beat anybody!”

Reality check: Naaaw. The Falcons still displayed problems on both sides of the ball, but gutting out an ugly win on the road showed something at a time when the team was desperate for a win. The offense was only 2-for-6 in the red zone. That’s inviting a loss. A better opponent would’ve taken advantage of those lost points. Receivers had at least four dropped passes (granted, it was raining). Matt Ryan had four fumbles (losing two) and missed on some passes. Mohamed Sanu looked great. Julio Jones got free for a deep pass play (53 yards). Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian did a nice job taking advantage of the New York Jets’ soft zone in the middle with passes to tight ends Austin Hooper and Levine Toilolo but he continues to under-utilize running backs Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman in the passing game. The defense did a nice job early, limiting the Jets to two field goals following Ryan’s two fumbles (off center snaps from Alex Mack) and had a much better day defending the run. New York was limited. New York averaged 2.0 yard per carry. The pass rush looked better. Special teams were far better than at New England. Was this a turning point? We’ll know more after the next three-game stretch: at Carolina, home vs Dallas, at Seattle. It has been a shaky start but Philadelphia (7-1) is the only team that has looked great this season.

Grady Jarrett, filmmaker

Georgia Tech (4-3 overall, 3-2 in ACC)

Georgia Tech running back KirVonte Benson is stopped by the Clemson defense in the second half Saturday. (AP photo)

What happened: The Yellow Jackets lost at Clemson 24-10.

What’s next: Tech travels to Virginia, which has lost its last two games to Boston College and Pittsburgh by a combined 72-24.

Overreaction narrative: “They’ve proven they’re mediocre!”

Reality check: Actually, save a couple of last-minute mistakes vs. Tennessee and Miami, the Jackets could have been 6-0 going into the Clemson game. So above average. But the Tigers affirmed they’re on another level from Tech, even if not as great as a year ago. Clemson drove to touchdowns on its first two possessions, and it might have been the first three if not for a fumble at the Jackets’ 26 on the second drive. That was the game right there. Tech’s  run-heavy offense isn’t built for big comebacks and the Jackets never really got a rhythm going. Paul Johnson’s tidy summary: “I can’t explain it. But I think sometimes when you’re playing big, fast guys, the pucker factor comes in and you just, for whatever reason, you (make mistakes).” The Jackets should be a bowl team and they remain capable of upsetting Virginia Tech or Georgia (strange things happen in rivalry games). But given the changes on offense before the season a 6-5 or 7-4 wouldn’t be a disappointment.

Georgia State (4-3 overall, 3-1 in Sun Belt)

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott is 3-1 in the Sun Belt in his first season at the school. (Photo by Jason Getz)

What happened: The Panthers defeated South Alabama 21-13 Thursday night, their first win (in their second try) at the stadium formerly known as Turner Field.

What’s next: A rivalry game at Georgia Southern next week against the winless Eagles (0-7).

Overreaction narrative: “Shawn Elliott was a great pick as head coach!”

Reality check: Yes. Maybe. We’ll see. But first-time head coaches are always a gamble and Elliott, a former offensive line coach (and briefly interim head coach) at South Carolina, has done a nice job out of the gate at Georgia State. The Panthers lost their first two games of the season: Penn State (56-0) was expected, Tennessee State (17-10, at home) was not. But they’ve won four out of five since and with four games remaining have a good chance to become bowl eligible for only the second time. Elliott rallied the team after the 0-2 start, and again before the South Alabama game after the Panthers played poorly against Troy. That’s a good sign. But ultimately his success will be defined by two things: 1) His ability to recruit (it’s too early to judge); 2) His ability to create an exciting enough program to draw fans — be it students, alum or the general public.

Kennesaw State (7-1 overall, 3-0 in Big South)

Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon likely will get a look from some FBS programs, including Georgia Southern. (AP photo)

What happened: The Owls won at Presbyterian 28-0, their seventh straight win.

What’s next: KSU is at Montana State next week.

Overreaction narrative: “Kennesaw State football will go far with Brian Bohannon!”

Reality check: The Owls are in only their third season but it’s clear Bohannon, a former Georgia Tech assistant, has done a great job building the FCS program. KSU has a chance to win the Big South Conference and make the FCS playoffs, pending the result of its two remaining conference games against Charleston Southern and Monmouth. The Owls lead the nation (FCS) in rushing yardage (329.4 per game). It goes without saying he knows how to teach the option. So this is when things may get uncomfortable for KSU. The downside to success in sports is you can lose great coaches, and some FBS programs will come calling. One logical suitor: Georgia Southern. It fired coach Tyson Summers Oct. 22. Bohannon was an assistant in Statesboro from 1997 to 2001 (before following Paul Johnson to Navy, then Georgia Tech), the Eagles love the option and because they’re a FBS program they can double what Bohannon is earning now. Summers’ contract was worth at least $500,000 plus incentives annually. Bohannon’s salary this season is about $255,000. One more possible factor in the equation: Vaughn Williams, the athletic director who hired Bohannon, left KSU during the summer for an associate AD job at Boston College. Navy running game coordinator Ashley Ingram also is among the rumored candidates at GS. Bohannon can stay at KSU as long as he wants but at some point he’ll be looking for a new challenge … and more money. And that could be soon.

Recent ramblings

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

I'm NO fan of multiple teams from the same conference being in the playoffs. Winning a conference championship game should be a playoff round and qualifier, win or out. What to do with Notre Dame as an independent is tangential.


All that matters at this point is for the Dawgs to focus on honing their execution and winning the next game. Everything else will take care of itself if they keep developing as a team and winning their games.


Go back and watch the 21-0 start to the Florida game. The Dawgs passed the ball VERY effectively, and the passes were thrown with great precision. I don't blame the coaches one bit for ramming the ball down the Gators' throats after they opened up that 21-0 lead. That may be the best defense they see up front until they run into Alabama. Plenty of time left for Fromm to air it out, if they feel that is important.

dawg fan
dawg fan


All this talk of Georgia not making the playoffs and Fromm can't throw and blah, blah, blah, just remember that a lot of this is coming from the same clueless idiots who said Kirby can't coach and we'd go 8-5 again this year.  Just remember that.    What short memories some have.  Dumb haters. 


bigmacondawg
bigmacondawg

They need to limit the number of posts on this board.  Georgia will be in the playoffs and weak Ohio State will not.  Period.  end of discussion

tipstotips
tipstotips

OSU has a better chance than UGA of making the playoffs.

Eric_C
Eric_C

JS, I think to an extent, Fromm has shown the ability to play in comeback mode with the passing game.  The amazing completion at ND to Godwin was proof of that when they were down 10-3 (amazing catch/pass).


Fromm has pinpoint precision in stressful situations, and he is becoming a legitimate running threat as well, not only when everyone is covered, but also in the read option plays as well.  How many times did we see past QBs option to the RB when there was nothing but green for the QB?  Not with Fromm...he is incredibly astute with his reads and will make a defense pay when they over-pursue.   

Eric_C
Eric_C

The key is winning at Auburn...do that and UGA is almost assured a playoff spot, even with a loss to UA in the SECCG.  Having said that, winning at Auburn will be very difficult.

Hossfly
Hossfly

@Eric_C I think the only way a one loss SEC team gets in is if Georgia wins out, and finds a way to beat Alabama; then the committee would let Bama in. If Georgia wins out and loses to Bama, they're not getting in. At least that is what I think.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Hossfly @Eric_C Exactly...if it ended in a 20-19 slug fest UGA might get the nod...but I think you are correct.

Eric_C
Eric_C

@TOJacket @Hossfly @Eric_C I should have qualified my statement by saying the SECCG game would need to be within 8 pts.  I am obviously making assumptions here that UGA continues to cruise against other teams.  


In that case, I don't see how the other 1 loss teams can get in over a dominant team that only loses one close game to the most dominant team in the last decade, especially if ND wins out, which I believe is likely. 

Eric_C
Eric_C

@TOJacket @Eric_C @Hossfly there are a lot of things that can and will happen - I think UA was the last team to finish an undefeated season in 2009?  Each win has been satisfying in it's own way - 


App St - beating a giant killer

ND - winning a big OOC game on the road

Samford - proving the Dawgs can take care of business

MSU - shutting down a good SEC team with a lot of momentum

UT - 41-0!!!

Vandy - dominating in a trap game

Mizzou - showing they can handle early adversity with ease, 700 yds offense

UF - yep


Will just keep enjoying the ride with each game - USC is big rival and it will do no good to look past them. #GATA

LowSage
LowSage

Alabama will likely be 1, UGa 2. No worries---it will be settled in atlanta in december. 

Hossfly
Hossfly

Just beat South Carolina.

OH:IO
OH:IO

@Hossfly


Finally, a dog voice of reason who has not yet claimed this season's NC. Refreshing. 

MaybeMaybeNot
MaybeMaybeNot

@Hossfly @OH:IO Quincy Carter threw 5 interceptions agains that Gamecocks back when he was supposed to be the New Dawg Savior.  Never think ahead too much and make assumptions. 

Hossfly
Hossfly

@tipstotips I hope you're right. I want to feel confident, but I have seen them fold all too often. I think back to 2012. As good as that team was, who did it lose to? 

TOJacket
TOJacket

@StrangeMurphy @OH:IO @Hossfly Thanks for the update Corso....here is another you might appreciate professor...28-27...we currently run this State. You follow Lonigan?

Mutley
Mutley

SEC Championship looking like the game of the year.

OH:IO
OH:IO

@Mutley


One of, not THE. 


More delusion. 


The dogs may have the chance to actually ride the coattails. 

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

What is tech ranked in football this season?

Raise your hand if you lost to Mark Richt or at home by 15 points.

Look at the mental problem trying to discredit the first playoff rankings. Bawahwahwahwah

GMAB
GMAB

Frost goes to Florida.

LowSage
LowSage

@GMAB I would prefer they hire mullen---he can't win big games.

GMAB
GMAB

If Alabama stops UGA's running game then Alabama wins. UGA's only chance to win is to come out throwing. You're right, I'm not a football coach.

OH:IO
OH:IO

@GMAB


Bama will eat State Farm as a light appetizer. 

TOJacket
TOJacket

@OH:IO @GMAB OHIO my friend...I think you are wrong about the Fromm kid...he is a baller, got that swag...now I have to gargle again.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

He is wrong about everything cary. Scary you call him a friend.

OH:IO
OH:IO

@TOJacket @OH:IO @GMAB


I agree. He's a gamer but he will not have faced any talent or scheme close to what Bama will lay on him. Gargle twice.

Big Wally
Big Wally

Looks like Mike Bobo will have his choice of coaching jobs in the SEC next year;  Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tex A&M, Arkansas.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@OH:IO @Big Wally Bobo was always like Golmer Pyle when Sgt. Carter put that bucket on his head...Thankin, and Thankin and Thankin.