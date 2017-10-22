Falcons get drilled, problems far worse than Super Bowl hangover

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – At least one thing was settled Sunday night. It’s not as simple as the Falcons having a Super Bowl hangover.

Hangovers don’t last this long, or look this bad, no matter how devastating a loss it was last February. Hangovers may cause a team to come out flat for a game or two. But not face-plant for two consecutive home games. Not blow a 17-0 lead to a team led by Jay Cutler. Not look anemic against a team that it dominated for the better part of three quarters in the most important game of all.

The problem isn’t that the Falcons can’t forget a loss. The problem is they can’t remember how to win. The defense has lost its edge. The offense has lost its mind (or at least its mind went to San Francisco).

Super Bowl revenge match? Surrender was more like it.

In a game played mostly in a fog Sunday night – both literally and figuratively – the Falcons were dismembered by the New England Patriots 23-7 at Gillette Stadium.

There was no drama this time. Just slop, start to finish. Misstackles. Dumb penalties (including a roughing-the-passer call on Adrian Clayborn that negated a Robert Alford interception in the end zone, setting up New England’s first touchdown). Horrendous production in the red zone (blocked field goal, missed field goal, downs before finally a touchdown). The Falcons didn’t score until there was 4:09 left in the game. They had gone 91 minutes 20 seconds without a point, the equivalent of more than six quarters, going back to late in the second quarter against Miami. (They took a 17-0 lead but lost 20-17.)

What happened to the Falcons’ team that dazzled us last season?

Falcons coach Dan Quinn talked about his team’s “resiliency,” but there’s little evidence of that right now.

Does he believe his team is playing with the edge and confidence it’s capable of, as it did in 2016?

“No,” Quinn said.

Does he have an idea why?

“I don’t. It’s something I’ll go back and look at. I thought the process of getting ready to play was on point.”

He also said his confidence level in offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian remains “extremely high,” adding, “He has a very good knowledge of what we’re doing and how to feature the guys. There hasn’t been a time where I’ve felt we need to change this or that, although the results are not what we want them to be.”

Last year’s team: 33.8 points per game, orchestrated by Kyle Shanahan.

This year’s team: 21.3 points, orchestrated by Sarkisian

But it’s not all about play-calling. The Falcons have regressed in blocking, tackling, passing, catching, play-execution.

A record of 3-3 hardly screams disasters, especially in the NFC South this season (New Orleans is in first place at 4-2). But when a team plays this poorly in a moment like this, after losing consecutive home games to Buffalo and Miami, after being fortunate to escape with wins over Chicago and Detroit, after presumably countless warnings internally that it needs to snap out of it, it loses the benefit of the doubt.

It’s not all Sarkisian’s fault. He’s an easy target because he’s the new guy. It goes beyond Sarkisian. The Falcons are getting beat up front, Ryan has not been sharp and he doesn’t seem on the same page with his receivers.

But, yes: Sarkisian was handed the key to a Lamborghini and this offense is driving like an exhaust-sputtering Yugo. On consecutive goal-to-go situations from the Patriots’ 1-yard line, Sarkisian called for a drag route to Julio Jones along the back of the end zone (which fell incomplete), then a jet sweep to Taylor Gabriel (which lost yardage).

It’s as if the Falcons are surrendering the idea of beating a defense with straight up football and are convinced they have to go gimmicky. Quinn even went for it on fourth down twice, including once in the first quarter. (Ryan scrambled for nine yards on fourth-and-seven from the Patriots’ 48. But that possession ended in a blocked field-goal attempt.)

Running back Devonta Freeman was asked if he would have liked to get the ball from the one. His answer: “I’m a competitor. Of course. But any play that’s called, we just need to execute.”

Ryan looks frustrated. At one point against New England, he glared in the direction of Mohamed Sanu after an incompletion where it appeared Sanu cut the route off.

Quinn said the other day that his players were “a little bit on edge, in a good way,” in the days that followed the loss to Miami.

He thought they would play angry. He thought they would play well. He was wrong. Twice.

This game figured to tell us how tough of a team the Falcons were mentally. Now we know. They’re not.

This game wasn’t about trying to bring closure to the Super Bowl because, let’s be real, that closet door never will be closed. The Boston Red Sox won three World Series in a 10-year span but people still remember Bill Buckner letting a ground ball go through his legs against the New York Mets in 1986. Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t forget Jackie Smith dropping a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1979 Super Bowl, even though they won three titles in the 1990s.

The Falcons could go on to win a Super Bowl and people will still think, “They should have two.” Ask Seattle.

So forget closure. This game was more about the Falcons showing whether their heads will remain stuck in time. The collapse that followed 28-3 spawned a cottage industry of memorabilia. There are “28-3” hats, posters, T-shirts. One reads, “Live Every Day Like It’s 28-3.”

Ryan acknowledged this week of the loss, “It’s always going to be a part of you. But it’s about this 2017 team, seeing how good we can be.”

We see now, and the team is not good at all.

