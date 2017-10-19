Weekend Predictions: Because it makes no sense, Falcons beat Pats

By

Hello and welcome back to Weekend Predictions, where we always stand for the national anthem, but we’re big on the First Amendment, which is so important that it’s FIRST(!), and we’re thankful for not living in the Cobb County district of Sheriff Neil Warren and state Rep(rehensible) Earl Earhart, who right about the time of National Free-Thought Day, and I’m not making that up, engaged in a serial texting exchange to pressure Kennesaw State president Sam Olens to keep those dang liberal cheerleaders off the football field during the anthem.

(Earhart is the same yutz who pushed for legislation that delays access to open records to 90 days. So apparently it’s his sworn duty as an elected official to let publicly funding institutions operate in secrecy and step on freedom of speech. Cobb: Gateway to the 1600s.)

OK, let’s move on to other miserable developments in life.

I will not be bringing back any souvenirs.

The Falcons have lost consecutive games to Buffalo and Miami. They blew a 17-0 lead to Jay Cutler, which was thought to be scientifically impossible.

The roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium remains closed. Because of shame.

And this week, the Falcons meet: 17,000 pounds of mental baggage. The game is against New England. And themselves. And their heads.

I was all prepared to follow the, “Falcons get crushed” narrative because of what happened the last time they played the Patriots — Google, but only with some calming chamomile tea and Yanni playing softly in the background — and their past two games.

But you know what? New England’s defense is really bad, and the Falcons are really ticked. That may help.

You know what else? I’m kind of crazy. That may not help.

I’m banking on the Falcons team that played for most of the Super Bowl. I’m banking on improvement. Hey, watch this! (Famous last words.)

Take the three points. But Falcons win in a straight upset.

Independent Study

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech: The Jackets lost on a last-second field goal in Miami when it looked like they were taking control of the ACC Coastal. They’ve lost two games to Tennessee and Miami by a point each. The good news: Wake throws a parade for that. Jackets cover 6½.

Tennessee at Alabama: Tennessee hasn’t scored a touchdown in 10 consecutive quarters, and the Volunteers are a five-touchdown underdog to Alabama for the first time in the 116-year history of the series. The good news, said coach Butch Jones is, “I think we have come monumental steps from where we came, if you look at just cleaning up the character part of the program and the academics.” Well, that’s your first problem. Crimson Tide rolls, but give me Tennessee and 35½.

Ever think the other guy knows what you’re doing?

Felt compelled to add this

Syracuse at Miami: Mark Richt is 5-0. I don’t ask for much in life — just a Georgia-Miami playoff game so I can say I was there the day Twitter melted down like Pompeii. Hurricanes cover 16½.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech: UNC spent $18 million in legal fees to defend themselves against academic-fraud charges, but it was worth it because it reaffirms white-collar crime pays in Chapel Hill and the NCAA is the Fisher Price of governing bodies. On a related note, UNC has opened a new independent-study animal-sciences class. Students should pick up their “See ‘n Say” by next week. “The Tar Heel says: Oink.” Hokies cover 21½.

Kentucky at Mississippi State: I know it’s fun to make Kentucky jokes, but the Wildcats (5-1) are one game from becoming bowl eligible, which puts them ahead of Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Mississippi State. And yet, they’re scheduled for homecoming in Starkville. Market correction: MSU covers 11½.

LSU at Mississippi: LSU has won consecutive games over Florida and Auburn since its loss to Troy, prompting coach Ed Orgeron to say, “I do believe a national championship is in our future.” OK, Ed go bye-bye now. Give me the 6½ and Ole Miss in a straight upset.

Third in line: Tom Jurich. (Via @FarSideDaily on Twitter)

Louisville at Florida State: Louisville officially fired athletic director Tom Jurich in a 10-3 vote by the board of trustees. One of the three contemptible knuckleheads voting to keep Jurich amid NCAA sanctions and the FBI’s investigation into fraud and corruption said, “I think he’s owed some thanks for the things he’s done.” In a related note, Al Capone started a soup kitchen. Seminoles cover 7.

Auburn at Arkansas: The Tigers blew a 20-0 lead and lost at LSU, making coach Gus Malzahn 2-9 against LSU, Alabama and Georgia since 2014. Oh look, behind the airplane hangar over there. It’s Bobby Petrino. Tigers cover 15½.

Troy at Georgia State: The Panthers have won three consecutive and had 670 yards in offense at Louisiana Monroe. So nice start for coach Shawn Elliott. Now the real question: How many students will travel the one mile for the first home game in seven weeks? Troy wins, but take GSU and 7½.

Pros and Cons

Kyle Shanahan (0-6) is still looking for his first win as San Francisco’s head coach. (AP photo)

Cowboys at 49ers: I’m old enough to remember when these two seemed to play for the NFC title almost every year. Now they’re a combined 2-9 and Cowboys running back/accused domestic abuser Ezekiel Elliott is accumulating frequent-courtroom points. How the mighty have imploded. Dallas wins, but take SanFran and 6.

Eagles at Redskins: A Philadelphia fan collected 71,000 signatures on a petition in hopes of preventing referee Pete Morelli from working another game because of bias, given the Eagles were called for 10 out of 11 penalties last game. Not sure if he’s the same fan who threw snowballs at Santa Claus over the years but, you know, Fatman had it coming. Eagles cover 4½.

A fun retrospective

Saints at Packers: Aaron Rodgers is done. Brett Hundley’s last start came three years ago against Kansas State in the Alamo Bowl. Yeah, no difference. Saints cover 4½.

Panthers at Bears: One day, things will be better in Chicago. Naaa, probably not. Carolina covers 3.

Titans at Browns: Cleveland will change starting quarterbacks again, going from Kevin Hogan back to DeShone Kizer. The Browns have changed quarterbacks 20 times in the 43 games, going 4-38 with nine starters, six of whom are looking forward to fish sticks Friday at the Daisy Hill Happy Farm. Tennessee wins, but take Cleveland and 5½.

Browns QBs like a series of Sideshow Bobs

Toteboard

“The only man who makes money following the races is one who does it with a broom and shovel.” — Elbert Hubbard

Last week (feh): 8-6 straight up, 6-7-1 against the line

Through six weeks: 70-22 straight up, 49-41-2 against the line.

Sack Schultz 2017: Another solid week in contest picks (11-4) leaves me with a record of 75-28 and in 34th place, or, as I like to call, almost first place. Last week’s winners of weekly prizes were Kim Denson (14-1) of Tallahassee and Greg Jones (13-2) of Murfreesboro, Tenn. To enter, go to AJC.com/sackschultz2017.

Lilly’s pick:  Lilly moved to 4-2 with last week’s pick of Miami and Georgia Tech. Doggie gets a cookie. This week, we stuck cheeseballs on pictures of Dan Quinn (left) and Bill Belichick (right). Lilly thought about — OK, she stopped to pick up cheese scraps on the floor — then went right. Patriots win.

Subscribe to the,We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.

Recent ramblings

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Atlanta Falcons / NFL, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC, Georgia State, Georgia Tech / ACC, Kennesaw State, Weekend Predictions

Reader Comments 0

41 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
OH:IO
OH:IO

Here is Congresswoman's Frederica Wilson's DC office phone #:


202-225-4506


I asked if the "Rock Star" had any tickets available for any upcoming performances. 


I'm sure you will come up with good questions and comments of your own. 


Way to go Schultzy! 



OH:IO
OH:IO

I told Peter King he could take his MMQB and stuff it. I will NEVER read it again. He's smarter than the rest of us, you know. 

Doomy
Doomy

"engaged in a serial texting exchange to pressure Kennesaw State president Sam Olens to keep those dang liberal cheerleaders off the football field during the anthem"


Meh. This reminds me of the time Jeff tried to inject his far left politics by telling the readers "Hey guys, check out this website I found called Media Matters...". Couldn't believe Jeff thought he could pull one over on us and pass off a kook left website as some sort of arbiter of truth when Jeff was having his rant over Rush Limbaugh that day. 


Tell those cheerleaders that they can go hide in one of those kook left "safe spaces" from Sam Olens.


Stick to sports and leave the politics to the resident leftist Bookman and his mindless parrots. 

Doomy
Doomy

@OH:IO @Doomy


I don't read Bluestein but I'm sure he's probably another progressive whiner. Seems Kyle is the only conservative on this site. Galloway is kook left, the blowhard who writes about education is kook left, and Bookman is nothing short of extremist. 


It's a shame ya even have to read this kook left crap in a sports column. 

E983
E983

They call it karma.

Elizabethjef
Elizabethjef

 Rodgers is done. Brett Hundley’s last start came three years ago against Kansas State in the Alamo Bowl.w­­­­w­­­­w­­­­.­­­­r­­­­a­­­­i­­­­s­­­­e­­­­d­­­a­­­­i­­­­l­­­­y­­­­.­­­­c­­­­o­­­­m

BaseballMike
BaseballMike

Please, Mr. Schultz.  I've held my tongue until now.  But no more.  I don't turn to the AJC's Sports Section to get yet another anti-GOP/Trump blast.  That's why I ignore the rest of your paper.  I don't recall ever seeing an anti-DEM/Obama missive from you during the '08--'16 years.  But please, correct me if I'm wrong.  Respond here with some examples.

If your paper continues to carry your political opinions in Sports, my 20-year subscription will end.  Although I must say, your Subscription Dept has once again lowered my rates.  To all you Readers that don't know this:  Just call the AJC and tell them you're cancelling the paper.  You won't believe how quickly they negotiate a lower rate.  I asked for 50% off, and settled at 38%.  3 minute phone call.  If they say no, just cancel.  Trust me.  You'll be getting phone calls within 48 hours....and they're happy to re-negotiate.  It's easier than Sirius Radio.

Good luck with the next 7 years, Jeff!  

Big Wally
Big Wally

@BaseballMike It's all part of the extreme leftist manifesto that is the AJC.  If you are white, conservative, and straight, you would never be employed by the AJC.

DiamondDawg17
DiamondDawg17

I feel the same. I skip Jay Bookman and the rest of the liberal AJC crowd and just read the sports section. I'm not interested in seeing more left wing political garbage tucked into the sports pages. There's no reason for me to know anything about the political leanings of sports writers, but I'm starting to see both Shultz and Bradley venture into their liberal political views way too often these days - and for no good reason.

Count me as one of those who doesn't care to watch millionaires protest their imagined oppression when I watch a football game and one of those who sees nothing wrong with local politicians being concerned about the silliness sliding down hill into our colleges and high schools.

I'm not interested in a discount from the AJC and I doubt I'll bother to post again if the political junk continues. I'll just quietly cancel my subscription and leave the AJC behind without a second thought. There are plenty of other sources for sports information these days.

BTC
BTC

@BaseballMike Yeah, well if the Trumpster weren't such an a-hole 24x7, the temptation to throw out snide remarks wouldn't be so great.

TOJacket
TOJacket

Dawgs get another 5 star...the bagman has unlimited funds.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Grant1296 My wifes cousin told me he was a 5 star...4 star $...how much less is that?

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Grant1296 Notice I didn't call you any names this morning...haven't had your coffee yet Grant?

Grant1296
Grant1296

I did notice.

Very proud of you Caryd...

Grant1296
Grant1296

#2 OLB...

4 Star. So is JJ Peterson the # 1 OLB.

Grant1296
Grant1296

You're a techie, no need to be worrying about 4 n 5 stars.

DawginLex
DawginLex

@TOJacket I made a 5 star bet with a 1 star loser who is too scared to take the bet


Loser

Grant1296
Grant1296

Can't blame a guy for wanting the line Lex..

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Report: MSU's L.J. Scott arrested for license infraction for seventh time in two years.

Little ten! Little ten! Little ten!

-Layla..
-Layla..

l̟u̟c̟y̟ . y̟o̟u̟ t̟h̟i̟n̟k̟ g̟e̟o̟r̟g̟e̟ `s̟ s̟t̟o̟r̟r̟y̟ i̟s̟ i̟m̟p̟o̟s̟s̟i̟b̟l̟e̟, o̟n̟ s̟u̟n̟d̟a̟y̟ i̟ g̟o̟t̟ a̟ b̟r̟a̟n̟d̟ n̟e̟w̟ s̟a̟a̟b̟ 99 t̟u̟r̟b̟o̟ a̟f̟t̟e̟r̟ h̟a̟v̟i̟n̟g̟ m̟a̟d̟e̟ $8551 t̟h̟i̟s̟ p̟a̟s̟t̟ f̟o̟u̟r̟ w̟e̟e̟k̟s̟ a̟n̟d̟ j̟u̟s̟t̟ o̟v̟e̟r̟ t̟e̟n̟-k̟ l̟a̟s̟t̟ m̟o̟n̟t̟h̟ . i̟t̟'s̟ b̟y̟-f̟a̟r̟ t̟h̟e̟ m̟o̟s̟t̟ c̟o̟m̟f̟o̟r̟t̟a̟b̟l̟e̟ j̟o̟b̟ i̟ h̟a̟v̟e̟ e̟v̟e̟r̟ h̟a̟d̟ . i̟ s̟t̟a̟r̟t̟e̟d̟ t̟h̟i̟s̟ f̟i̟v̟e̟ m̟o̟n̟t̟h̟s̟/a̟g̟o̟ a̟n̟d̟ a̟l̟m̟o̟s̟t̟ s̟t̟r̟a̟i̟g̟h̟t̟ a̟w̟a̟y̟ b̟e̟g̟a̟n̟ t̟o̟ b̟r̟i̟n̟g̟ h̟o̟m̟e̟ o̟v̟e̟r̟ $75... p̟e̟r̟-h̟o̟u̟r̟ . c̟h̟e̟k̟ f̟r̟e̟e̟l̟y̟ .... m̟a̟k̟e̟ f̟r̟e̟e̟l̟y̟

        ░Ａ░Ｍ░Ａ░Z░Ｉ░Ｎ░Ｇ░ ░Ｊ░Ｏ░Ｂ░Ｓ░

°°°°°°http://ow.ly/pqaC30fgvnI 

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

Infusions of politics into sports earns the columnist a big fat ZERO, which TIES Jeff with the NFL this week.

UGA doesn't even play and yet what they do is more relevant than the whole board, given that I don't bet on games.

Big Wally
Big Wally

Pats 35, Falcons 20. No 2nd half collapse, they will get smoked in the 2nd quarter. New England fans will be chanting chokers by the 2nd half.