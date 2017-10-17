Budenholzer on changes: ‘Coaching is most important thing I’ve done’

This was not the typical summer for Mike Budenholzer. His job description changed. His power was reduced. The final remnants of a veteran roster that he helped create were excised, giving his team a new level of obscurity.

But the Hawks let him keep his stapler. Also the job he originally was brought here for.

“There’s been unique circumstances here that have put us all in different positions,” Budenholzer said Tuesday. “I’ve enjoyed and relished all of those opportunities. But coaching has always been the most important thing I’ve always done.”

The Hawks open the season in Dallas on Wednesday night. If they’re even deeper in the shadows of Atlanta’s sports landscape, there’s a reason. They won’t be very good. Their projected win total in sports books: 27 to 28. Their title odds: 1,000-1. Their lottery odds: sweet.

It’s a challenging transition for Budenholzer. It can’t be easy going from: 1) coaching a veteran-laden playoff roster to one where eight of 16 players have zero to one year of NBA experience; 2) being reduced to a voice in the room after having ultimate control for two years.

Travis Schlenk was hired as the new general manager in May, three weeks after majority owner Tony Ressler removed Budenholzer as president of basketball ops and demoting general manager Wes Wilcox to a “special advisor” role. (Translation: He’s still under contract, but doesn’t have a bio in the media guide.)

The changes came after two seasons of regression. It had to be an an ego shot for Budenholzer, but it’s clear he’s better suited for a folding chair than a desk chair.

“Organizations go through change,” he said. “Yeah, it’s different. But I believe in Atlanta. I believe in our ownership. So let’s build it up again. There wasn’t (hesitation).”

Is it difficult watching somebody else make the decisions during this rebuild?

“There’s an understanding about why we do it, and a logic, and I do feel a part of the decisions, even if I may not be the decision maker,” he said.

“Is it going to be tough? Sure. We’re all competitive. It won’t be easy for Travis, either. But we all realize we have an opportunity to get better and get to a special place.”

Schlenk never believed Budenholzer would quit. “He’s a prideful guy,” he said.

But it was a delicate situation. After Schlenk was hired, he and Budenholzer had dinner with two team executives, then met one-on-one the next day to talk about basketball philosophy. The plan to deal Dwight Howard and move on from Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency evolved after a series of meetings over the next three weeks.

Schlenk liked Millsap as a player and a person. But he was concerned about giving $30 million a year to a player who he believed was wearing down physically. Schlenk said Millsap had his knee drained of “10 ounces of fluid” down the stretch of the season.

Budenholzer, as a coach, wanted to win. It followed that he leaned toward keeping Millsap and staying competitive. But after a series of conversations, he came over to Schlenk’s side on the rebuild plans.

“There was one day when Bud came into my office and said, ‘I’m in. I understand,’” Schlenk said. “It was like ripping the Band-Aid off. They had been doing it slowly, losing one guy here and there. But it was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do now.’

“Obviously, it’s going to be hard for him. He’s the one who has to stand out there on the sideline every game.”

That meeting took place two weeks into June. Here’s what followed:

June 20: Howard, universally disliked in the organization, was traded to Charlotte.

June 22: NBA draft. (Hawks take power forward John Collins and guard Tyler Dorsey with their first two picks.)

July 6: Hardaway signs with New York.

July 13: Millsap signs with Denver.

Kent Bazemore (three years) and Dennis Schroder (four) suddenly have seniority. Schroder, the team’s best player and relative face of the franchise, is facing misdemeanor battery charges stemming from a fight in a shopping center parking lot. Not good. The Hawks aren’t happy, but they’ve held off disciplining Schroder until after the legal process plays out.

“His role for us is important,” Budenholzer said. “Certainly, as a coach, this is not what you want.”

Millsap used to joke that Budenholzer is “never happy.” He is hard on players, even if they generally love playing for him. But he’ll have to tweak his style this season to that of more patient, nurturing coach.

“Sometimes coaching is being hard on them, but there’s a balance,” he said. “I’m fine with the word nurturing. It’s teaching in a positive way. You have to find what works for each group.”

Can it be more enjoyable?

“Yeah,” he said.

Then, “It’s easy to say that now.” He laughed.

Bazemore said Budenholzer has been “like a beacon in a storm. I think this is great for him because he basically starts with a clean slate. He has a lot of raw talent, and he’s a coach of the year.”

This will be his greatest coaching challenge. The Hawks don’t have a ton of shooters or definite “keepers.” But Budenholzer will get them to play defense and share the ball because that’s what he does best.

“I think we can enjoy this year and this process,” he said.

