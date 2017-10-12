Weekend Predictions parlay: NCAA over Auburn, Johnson over Richt

Before getting to this week’s big game between Mark Richt and the coach who has sometimes ruined his drives home, this update from the NCAA’s petri dish:

Auburn, the traditional center of the SEC’s germ universe, recently celebrated its basketball program moving into the FBI’s top-10 rankings following the arrest of an assistant coach, who shockingly works for Bruce Pearl, who’s as pure as the driven snow, assuming the snow is falling over Chernobyl.

This follows the abrupt “retirement” of the softball coach after sexual-harassment complaints by players, stemming from the raging hormonal pursuits/conquests of the coach’s son (who perhaps has a future in Hollywood).

A live shot of the Auburn athletic department.

There’s more. Auburn’s former baseball coach was fired for breaking NCAA rules. The problem was the NCAA later determined he didn’t break rules. So he’s suing the school for wrongful termination.

This leaves open the possibility the coach was fired for NOT breaking rules. At least that’s what I’m going with.

And now this: There are allegations, first reported by ESPN, that a part-time academic support-staff member took a final exam for at least one football player from the 2015 team. Auburn issued a strong denial. We’re waiting for the punchline.

NCAA enforcement staff prepares to move into Auburn again.

Hey, look at this way: At least this possible corruption involves only a part-timer. When you think about it, that makes good economic sense because Auburn doesn’t have to pay the employee benefits and it keeps full-timers like coaches on the other side of the spit guard, just like in all of those old mafia movies and corporate weasel America.

Louisville wants to be Auburn when it grows up.

The law firm representing Auburn and athletic director Jay Jacobs (still free) has plans to expand its office to include a game room, a movie theater, a spa and a new employee parking lot to accommodate all of the Lamborghinis, Escalades and boats the partners will soon be purchasing.

Instead of the Mexican border, can we just put a wall around the Auburn campus?

And now, back to germ-free football:

Georgia Tech has rushed for 839 yards in its past two games. They had a bye to ice their feet. Miami has won four consecutive, including last week at Florida State. Mark Richt, the former Georgia coach, seems genuinely happy again. Good for him. But I suspect that’s about to end.

Johnson beat Georgia twice in Athens when Richt was there (2008 and 2014). So killing Richt’s good vibes comes natural to him. I’m also not convinced there’s much difference between these two teams right now, and the combination of Tech being rested and Miami potentially having a letdown after last week is enough to push me over the edge.

So calling an upset. Take the gift 5½, but Jackets win this straight up. This week’s parlay: NCAA over Auburn, Tech over Miami.

School Daze

“Hey, guys. How do you like me now?” (Getty Images)

Missouri at Georgia: The Bulldogs are 6-0 and have won their first three SEC games by an average score of 39-6, so it follows that they’re favored by 30, give or take a major organ. Mizzou has allowed 200 points in five games, but this still counts as a conference win. Dogs cover it all.

Auburn at LSU: Les Miles returns for a halftime ceremony honoring the 2007 national championship team. Ed Orgeron was a lot of more popular when he wasn’t the head coach, either. Auburn covers 7.

Virginia at North Carolina: The Tar Heels are an underdog. At home. To Virginia. What could the NCAA possibly do to make them worse? Cavaliers cover 3½.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi: The Ole Miss human resources department officially listed an opening for “Head Football Coach” on its jobs site and it states, “Knowledge of and commitment to compliance with all NCAA, conference … rules and regulations (is) essential.” So clearly they’re going in a different direction from Hugh Freeze. Rebels cover 3½.

Arkansas at Alabama: Nick Saban said the media is like “rat poison” for writing good things about his football team. Ah, hell. Might as well go back to mocking if he can’t even muster a thank you.  Most overrated team ever and its geranium of a coach cover 28.

Texas A&M at Florida: The Gators plan to wear “swamp green” uniforms with an “alligator-skin” jersey, as Nike continues to cause world-wide nausea and blind little children with all of the colors that were rejected by Crayola. Upset alert: Aggies win straight up (take the gift 2½).

South Carolina at Tennessee: Butch Jones said his team is coming off “one of the best bye weeks we’ve had here” and downplayed the importance of what quarterback takes reps with the first-team offense because the backup can get a “leadership rep.” I look forward to the NFL draft when scouts break down leadership reps on film. Vols cover 3½.

Butch, the salesman

Florida State at Duke: One of these teams may not make it to a bowl. I’m not talking about Duke. But Seminoles cover 7.

National Revenue Streams League

Mike Pence on his way out of the Indianapolis Colts’ game.

(Buy any two games and win a free Mike Pence puppet, complete with strings and interchangeable Mr. Potato head faces for orchestrated indignant moments during anthems.)

Miami at Falcons: It has been a great week for the Dolphins. Their offensive line coach resigned after a selfie video of him snorting a yard line in his office was exposed by his stripper (“model”) girlfriend, and their starting quarterback, Jay Cutler, now ranks 30th in efficiency rating, 31st in yards per attempt and 32nd in personality. Almost makes Matt Ryan’s five interceptions look trivial. Almost. Birds cover 12.

Giants at Broncos: New York fans are divided on whether players should stand or kneel for the national anthem. But they’re united on them leaving before the game starts. Broncos cover 11½.

Lions at Saints: New Orleans coach Sean Payton called trading running back Adrian Peterson to Arizona a “win-win,” conveniently forgetting that’s he’s the one who brought him in as a centerpiece of the offseason. So isn’t this more a surrender? Saints win, but take Detroit and 5.

Sean Payton on his “win-win” trade

Packers at Vikings: Aaron Rodgers has 10 touchdowns and one interception in three wins since losing to the Falcons. I’m glad that game helped one team. Cheese covers 3.

Steelers at Chiefs: Kansas City is 5-0. Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions against Jacksonville and may be done. When something seems too obvious, it is. I picked up that wisdom from a guy standing next to me at the roulette wheel one night. Take the 4½, but Steelers win in a straight upset.

Toteboard

“Italians come to ruin most generally in three ways, women, gambling, and farming. My family chose the slowest one.” — Pope John XXIII

Last week: 8-5 straight up, 6-7 against the line

Through six weeks: 62-16 straight up, 43-34-1 against the line.

Sack Schultz 2017: Another solid week in contest picks (12-3) leaves me with a record of 64-24 and in 24th place. Last week’s winners of weekly prizes were LeRoy Ward (Atlanta) and Kristi McDonald (Florence, Ala.), who both went 14-1. To enter, go to AJC.com/sackschultz2017.

Lilly’s pick:  Lilly (3-2) returns from her one-week suspension to pick the Tech-Miami game. Paul Johnson on the left, Mark Richt on the right, cheese all over both. Lilly goes … right. Richt/Miami win.

 

Lilly and I are split on this game. But I let her have the cheese on both pictures.

_Eleanor.....
_Eleanor.....

OH:IO
OH:IO

Is Chuck and Duck the Cain's QB yet?

dawg fan
dawg fan

This is absolutely laughable. The AJC continues to coddle the nerds with biased snowflake coverage. It's nauseating. Mark Richt is 7-2 vs. Fish Fry and owns that punk. Talk about cherry picking your facts.

I hope the Canes win by 100 points.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@dawg fan My mama, god rest her soul would have been 9-0 against CPJ with the talent UGA had year in and year out...like I have said before...CPJ does much more with much less...now go watch some Herschel reruns.

RoyalDawg
RoyalDawg

Stick to football, at which you are mediocre, and stay away from political commentary, at which you suck.

DamonH
DamonH

"Almost makes Matt Ryan’s five interceptions look trivial. Almost"

with most of them being tipped INTs (vs throwing directly to the other team), the interceptions are trivial

vurdogorki
vurdogorki

pigskin72
pigskin72

You, need to be on the stage, there is one leaving Atlanta for all locations in the North! Get off Auburn's back, and look through something besides "rose colored" glasses.  Look at the MaryJane convictions at Georgia, and all the violations they have had.  No one is "squeaky" clean. Sorry, Mr. Schlitz, you need to be "canned!"

TideDawg
TideDawg

I've seen Miami play. They are a good team, but what I've seen of their defense, when Tech runs to the right side they are going to eat up a lot of yardage. All they have to do is hold on to the ball. Miami can score so the Techsters offense has got to keep the ball for about 38-40 minutes. Tech defense has to make Miami punt at least 4 times. I think Tech wins it.

Grant1296
Grant1296

Damn...Everyone likes Tech... They usually are a good bet, I just don't see it in this game. Take Miami and give the points...

Grant1296
Grant1296

Mark Richt knows buzzard neck's high school offense inside and out.

He has a few players on D. Tech won't be able to stop the Canes passing attack, not to mention ,probably more than 1 turnover, The bugs have an issue with holding on to the football...

Mulk
Mulk

@Grant1296 Tech has averaged 25 points per game versus UGAG in Coach Johnson's tenure, most of which when Richt was coach. If Richt didn't know that high school offense so well, I guess that number would be higher. Is that your point? The offense has worked well against other SEC teams, as well. The offense has never been the problem.


Chan Gailey ran a pro style offense and averaged 12 points per game during his tenure versus UGAG. All were losses.


With that being said, Tech does need to hold on to the ball to even have a chance on Saturday.

Infraredguy
Infraredguy

No wonder Jeff " who "  Schultz  can't  get any syndication's 

DawgNole
DawgNole

Alright, Jackets, you're on the national stage Saturday, and it ain't no nooner either. Don't mess this up like ATL's pro teams so often do.

The Top 25? WIN and you're IN--and you will have earned it, too!

POV1948
POV1948

Johnson has beaten Richt 2x out of how many tries?  A bit selective with the facts. 

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Turkey Neck is severely outclassed by Richt. On the field and off.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@POV1948 What the political columnist is trying to day is...like I have said many times...is Tech should NEVER beat UGA...but we do....we run this State right now sport.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Trying to "day"???

But everyone else is stupid--right, gutless hypocrite?

Maybe you could blame it on your phone again.

And why should GT "NEVER" beat a team you call "underachievers who've never won anything"?! 

Talking out of both sides of your excuse-making mouth again.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Thanks for making my point. Again, why should GT "NEVER" beat a team that has "underachieved"--in the lowly East, no less???

Hello?

You appear to be confusing yourself again.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

Correctomundo, but I don't even go there with him. That's waaaaaaaaaaaay out of his league.

Grant1296
Grant1296

Damn...

Techeye is spelling and grammar policing her little brother. What's the world coming to..

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Grant1296 I think he was trying to show DawgNut how silly he looks playing Mrs.Crump, he screws up almost as much as I do.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Hey lil wally, did you notice the defending NC's, Clemson, is playing on Friday night?

TOJacket
TOJacket

@OH:IO Please OHIO...don't get him and the other romper roomers going.

Grant1296
Grant1296

You two need to get a romper room for your very own...

GTroller
GTroller

I think the story in Miami is going to be the GT defense.  We have recruited well and coached them up:  Jackets 28 Canes 10

DawgNole
DawgNole

@GTroller

Hope you're right, but based strictly on the legitimacy of some of your previous prognostications, GT could be in trouble.

____________

GTroller August 2, 2017

Appy St. 27 UGA 24

Mulk
Mulk

@GTroller I disagree with this recruiting thing. I don't see a lot of talent on defense.  