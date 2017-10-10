If Braves serious about cleaning up mess, they’ll make changes at top

By
| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Atlanta Braves / MLB

Braves president of baseball operations John Hart (center) is as culpable as former general manager John Coppolella (left) when it comes to rules infractions. (AP photo)

In the Braves’ perfect world, this goes away quickly.

Maybe they skate because they’ve already sacrificed their general manager. Maybe they get dinged with a fine, pittance for a $1.5 billion franchise that’s owned by a corporation with $41 billion in assets. Maybe they lose a prospect or two, which would hurt but not crush the organization. But in their minds, they would survive. They could move on from this ugly mess and resuming their primary objective, which is to get everybody focused on “potential” (because that marketing freshness date never expires), and also next season’s bobblehead nights.

But this won’t go away easily. It shouldn’t. Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Braves for breaking and/or extreme circumventing of signing rules in the international market is expected to be completed by next week. The stench from this will linger for sometime, however.

The Braves essentially fired general manager John Coppolella, but as in most walks of life where an executive is canned, there are people north of him desperately trying to deflect blame and hold onto their jobs.

John Hart, the Braves’ president of baseball operations, should be gone, too.

He is a long-time baseball executive and an affable, media-savvy guy. But he had to be talked out of semi-retirement by his (former?) good friend John Schuerholz, and one must always question the motives of somebody who basically has to be bought to take a job. Hart was Coppolella’s boss. So there are only two possibilities here: 1) He knew everything or most of what Coppolella was doing, in which case he’s equally complicit and/or culpable; 2) He had only little or no idea what Coppolella was doing – and that may be worse.

Terry McGuirk, the Braves’ chairman and CEO, shouldn’t escape blame either.

He is Hart’s superior. He has been everybody’s superior (south of ownership) for many years. As a former ranking Turner executive, McGuirk has accrued a certain amount of wealth and golf memberships over the years and certainly isn’t immersed in baseball operations. He’s living the dream.

But McGuirk is the link between the Braves and Liberty Media, the franchise’s absentee, corporate owner. On those rare occasions when Liberty CEO Greg Maffei descends from the mountain top and comes to Atlanta to visit the little people on the spread sheet, he speaks with McGuirk.

Question: If you’re Maffei, or any suit near the top of the Liberty flow chart, don’t you want to know who approved Coppolella’s not-quite-Kosher payments to players in Latin America? Don’t you want to know who signed the checks? Don’t you want to know who’s ultimately responsible for one of the more embarrassing episodes in the history of the Braves’ franchise? Because that’s McGuirk.

Liberty Media doesn’t care about baseball. But Liberty Media cares about the brand. It cares about budgets and money and the potential of looking bad.

The Braves have lost 95, 93 and 90 games in the past three seasons. (Yes, Annie: improvement trending upward.) But this is an organization that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2013, hasn’t won a playoff series since 2001, hasn’t been to the World Series since 1999. In the 17 seasons since, nine National League teams have played in the World Series: Chicago, New York, San Francisco, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Colorado, Florida, Arizona and Houston (which is now in the American League). The Braves are one of the other seven, but that group includes Los Angeles and Washington, who are in this postseason.

There comes a point when somebody other than a pitching coach, a manager or even a general manager need to get the blame for that.

Look up. It starts at the top. It always starts at the top.

Ownership isn’t expected to change any time soon. Liberty Media acquired the Braves for a tax benefit and have retained them because of the franchise’s lone area of expertise: real estate deals. The budgets aren’t likely to significantly change. But the mindset needs to change.

The Braves have to decide what they want to be. Because if it’s all about acquiring retail space and building stadiums and training facilities with other people’s money, they’re fine. They’re gold. Throw them a nice little sterile parade along West Paces Ferry, where everybody can relate.

But how about winning some games? How about giving people something to celebrate other than a fancy food court? How about putting together a front office with one person in charge and roomful of people who actually like each other and feel like they’re valued? That shouldn’t be that hard, and it hasn’t happened for a long while. People at the top have been focused on the wrong things.

For too long, this organization has lived in a bubble, thinking dirty clouds will dissipate with the next news cycle, believing marketing spinsters can talk gloriously about the future.

The problem can be fixed so easily: Phone Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore. Today. Give him control over baseball operations. That means making him team president and de-facto GM. He can bring in his own understudy.

That means Hart is out. Or offer him a chance to be an adviser, a voice in the room. My guess is, he would opt for a cushy broadcasting gig and golf on weekends instead.

Moore is a former Braves executive. He likely would have replaced the retiring Schuerholz as general manager after the 2007 season had he not already left for the Royals’ job in June 2006. So the job went to Frank Wren.

Moore might have been hired after Wren’s firing in 2014. But the Royals were in the midst of their first of two World Series runs, and the timing just wasn’t right. So the decision-making jobs instead went to Hart for a year, and then he and Coppolella for the past two.

The timing is right now. It’s believed Moore would come here only if he didn’t have to answer to Hart. This shouldn’t be a problem. If it is a problem, that’s on McGuirk, who at times seems to exist in a bubble when it comes to criticism of the organization. If McGuirk is allowed to make that call, that’s on Liberty Media.

This isn’t to suggest that Moore is the only executive who can put the Braves on the right path. There are other bright, young executives in the game. But none of them can bring the Braves’ immediate credibility like Moore can . He would be like an instant air purifier. The man is highly respected, universally admired and built two World Series teams (one winner) in a small market with a shoestring of a budget. He would bring the leadership that Coppolella lacked, the leadership that the organization has lacked since the peak of the Schuerholz/Bobby Cox regime in the 1990s.

The Braves’ system is stocked with some good young talent, thanks to this rebuild. But there’s so much they lack that prevents them from competing at the major league level today, and the dysfunction that has existed in the front office for too long will prevent them from getting there without a smart plan by a competent leader who can pull people together.

Schuerholz brought in Hart. Schuerholz, who has somewhat been out of the loop on things, now may regret that decision. His hope was to slide into the Hall of Fame and off the Braves’ letterhead with no smudges. That won’t happen now.

The Braves sacrificed Coppolella. McGuirk (who declined comment for this column) has said nothing, done nothing, when it comes to Hart. There’s no logical explanation for that.

Change needs to happen. Sometimes it’s on the field. Sometimes it’s in the dugout. Now it’s in the executive suite.

Subscribe to the,We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.

Recent tunes on demand

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Atlanta Braves / MLB

Reader Comments 0

29 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
Gomez Addams
Gomez Addams

Agree with every word!  But lucky for me, the Dawgs now have their house in order, so the future isn't totally bleak.

BobDawg
BobDawg

.... and get rid of Jim Powell the "Johnny Carson" of announcers. I can't follow him on radio..... No inflection in his voice...Turrible as Charles Barkley would say!!!!

DawgNole
DawgNole

@BobDawg

They can get rid of all those disingenuous,  dishonest, butt-kissing, bootlicking, apple-polishing, fawning, groveling, bush-league announcers. It can't help but improve the franchise.

This team sorely needs a healthy dose of objectivity, integrity, and professionalism in the broadcast booth.

BobDawg
BobDawg

Schulzie, great article.... Keep the fire lit under their butts!   Hart/Scherholz - go tend to your golf clubs/memberships and get out of the way!  

Your time came and went... and you all are the problem.... and don't let the door hit you on the way out!

DawgNole
DawgNole

Another hard-hitting expose on the state of this moribund franchise--right on the heels of DOB's "pull-no-punches" look at the team yesterday.

Looooooong overdue--but much better late than never.

A shame it took a scandal to finally light a fire under our local (AJC) media.

DawgNole
DawgNole

"McGuirk (who declined comment for this column) has said nothing, done nothing . . . ."

_____________

Well, he HAS "declined comment," which speaks volumes!

escapeplan
escapeplan

I wouldn't characterize Liberty Media as a paragon of corporate decency.


They own Sirius Radio, which promotes itself in many places as giving you the raunch you can't get on the regular airwaves.  The same with Starz.


And they just bought Formula 1 - perhaps the most corrupt sports organization this side of FIFA - then essentially allowed the guy who made billions from F1's sleaze to hang around as long as he wanted to, albeit with no formal title.


No, Liberty is about the bottom line and always has been.  That does not mean they won't drop the hammer on more Braves execs, but it will be to safeguard their financials, not their reputation.

DawgNole
DawgNole

"But how about winning some games?"

_______________

Another million-dollar question.

DawgNole
DawgNole

"If Braves serious about cleaning up mess, they'll make changes at top"

_____________

That, of course, leads to the million-dollar question: Are they serious?!

Based on their record of winning championships over the past half-century-plus, one has to wonder.

Telllikeitis
Telllikeitis

We supposedly have the best group of minor league players, now is good time to bring the available leadership, let start with top, from Terry McGuirk all the way down to Snik. Dayton Moore sounds good, but as good as he seems the Royals have been nothing more than a facsimile of the Braves. Maybe this is the time to really look outside the box, what about some of the executives from say the Dodger or Cub organizations. Again, I feel that since we are suppose to have all this young talent, let's bring in talented leadership.

POV1948
POV1948

If there was as much dissension in the front office under Coppy as is now being reported, it's baffling that some word of it didn't osmose to people covering the team day in and day out. Or were others complicit with the ridiculous Mark Bradley in the "Coppy is the Next Theo" myth? Why are major Atlanta sports stories almost always broken by non-Atlanta media?

ErnestB
ErnestB

@POV1948


Great question!  The local beat writers have some accountability for not reporting this sooner.  How did non Atlanta media report about this before the local guys or did our guy hold the story?

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

Not that it's entirely germane, but the lack of a quality product on the field for several years now does not surprise me at all.  I anticipated it while the Braves were choking away quite a few post-seasons in the 1990s, despite having the most talented team in MLB on more than one occasion.  The good times don't last forever, which I knew then. You have to capitalize on them while they are there. Atlanta is still Losersville.


DawgNole
DawgNole

@BaseballBuff: "The good times don't last forever . . . You have to capitalize on them while they are there. Atlanta is still Losersville."

_____________

BINGO!

But I sure hope that 25-point 3Q lead in the Super Bowl doesn't qualify as one of those good times that don't last forever.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

The Coppy regime ended much as I expected it would, but not the precise way I expected. 


All the John's, all of them, will forever bear the stain and shame of tanking a once-proud organization one year removed from a playoff appearance back to the baseball equivalent of an expansion team (think 1962 Mets), INTENTIONALLY. They created their problems, they exacerbated them with some off-the-wall moves and now this, and they should own the results. We can only hope history will be kinder to them.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@DawgDadII: "We can only hope history will be kinder to them."

___________

But we should hope that history will be quite UNKIND to them--based on what they've done to us.

Mountain6
Mountain6

General Bruce Clark, WW II leader, said it best, "When things go wrong in your command, start searching for the reason in increasing larger concentric circles around your own desk." 


This is all about taking responsibility for your actions. If you are unable or not willing to do that, you lose the privilege of being in charge.

58Supersports
58Supersports

Hart had to know what was going on. If he didn't know then he wasn't doing his job. Either way he needs to be fired. Agree everyone in front office needs to be escorted out asp. 

Agree with Jeff, Moore should be hired as President of all Operations, hire his own GM and manager plus all front office personal.  The man is no fool and better than anyone available. I believe he can turn this team around quick without destroying the farm system. 

Get it done McGuirk, lets see if you have the balls to do it right ones.

Great job Jeff, time someone told the truth about Braves.

ChrisCross
ChrisCross

The wings at the Chop House were the most gawd-awful, soggy mess I have ever had the misfortune of tasting.


Just sayin' - I'd fire the chef there for good measure.

Braveslifer84
Braveslifer84

Jeff, sounds like you and Mark Bowman and Bill Shanks are all on Schuerholz' side - i.e. it's all Hart/Coppy's fault, Schuerholz has been somewhat out of the loop(?), and all we need to do is bring on Schuerholz' friend Dayton Moore, who will be President of Operations and Schuerholz JR would be GM. Piece of cake, right?

We Braves fans owe our tremendous success in the 90s to Schuerholz, who is deservedly a Hall of Famer. BUT: it's 2017. Not 1997. Times have changed. Coppy, with all his sins, worked to build the #1 farm system in the game, ala late 80's/early 90's. Bring in Dayton Moore now, and you can kiss all that goodbye, and be stuck in mediocrity. Just look at Dayton Moore's first round draft picks IN THE TOP 10: Luke Hochevar over Evan Longoria, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer (2006). Eric Hosmer over Buster Posey (2008). Christian Colon over Chris Sale, Matt Harvey, Drew Pomeranz (2010). Bubba Starling over Anthony Rendon, Francisco Lindor, George Springer (2011). Kyle Zimmer over Addison Russell (2012). No one gets it right all the time, but Royals should STILL be good, instead of about to become very bad for a long time. YES, they made it two World Series. But if we want to return to former Braves glory, where we made 5 World Series in the 90's, Dayton Moore and John Schuerholz JR is NOT the answer.

Look for the future, not the past. Jason McLeod, Kyle Stark, Doug Harris, Jared Porter, etc. No need to keep the Braves Way status quo, that does not work anymore. Or be content with years and years of mediocrity.

Would you rather have Mike Smith or Dan Quinn? Mike Budenholzer or Mike Woodson? Do you want staid mediocrity or Super Bowl appearances and Eastern Conference Finals appearances? Why settle for less? This is Schuerholz' curse, he elevated fam expectations, we Braves fans demand excellence. Dayton Moore ain't bad, but he ain't excellent.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@Braveslifer84: "Would you rather have Mike Smith or Dan Quinn? Mike Budenholzer or Mike Woodson?"

__________

Based on the Falcons' historic SB collapse and the Hawks' ongoing failure to ever make so much as even one Finals appearance, you've given us some pretty tough choices there, lifer.

Biff_Pocoroba
Biff_Pocoroba

Don't hold your breath. This organization, from the top down, does not care about winning. 

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

Schuerholz out of the loop, I guess he was  too busy lobbying to get into the baseball Hall of Fame. Terry McGuirk the empty suit that gave away the Braves local broadcast rights for a song(likely a golf membership at some exclusive course) has no comment ( or a lucid thought in his head). And now it is on McGuirk to move Hart  out and Dayton Moore in, Jeff to you really think ol Terry is up for the job. This mess of a front office will smoulder until the World Series is over,all the while Schuerholz and Hart leaking stories about that dirty rascal Coppy and his minions in the scouting department tarnishing the gold standard of 14 consecutive Division Titles. Hoping that by forcing Coppolella and some flaks in the Scouting department to resign and losing a draft pick or two it will be enough for MLB to end their investigation of the Braves draft scandal.

I hope that all the pieces fall into place and Dayton Moore is hired to right the Braves ship. But with the track record of the Braves upper management over the past 10 years , I will not be surprised if they screw it up again.

limey4052
limey4052

Great article. On the money!

MichaelDavis1951
MichaelDavis1951

I agree Hart should be out.  The one thing that would disgust me is if Schuerholz's son gets into management.  Nepotism has no place in this organization.  Get rid of everyone except McGuirk.  If Dayton will take the job, let him be the ultimate decision maker.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@MichaelDavis1951 Too late be disgusted Jonathan Schuerholz has been an assistant of player development for the Braves since 2014, before than he was employed by the Braves as a minor league SS and Manager. He has been on the Braves payroll since 2002 and is likely to have a job as long as dad is employed as Braves Vice Chairman. I don't know if little Johnny has a future with the Braves after dad retires or not. 

DawgNole
DawgNole

@MichaelDavis1951: "Nepotism has no place in this organization."

____________

It has no place in ANY organization.