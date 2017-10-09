Overreaction Monday: Dogs No. 4 — they’re in playoffs! (Not really)

By

Georgia defensive end David Marshall (left) and defensive back Deangelo Gibbs (right) sandwich Vanderbilt running back Jamauri Wakefield during the second half Saturday in Nashville. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Welcome back to Overreaction Monday, which last week stated that the “next two weeks” should provide clarity about Georgia’s quarterback situation. As it turned out, one more week was all we needed.

Georgia (6-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC)

What happened: The Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 45-17 and have  won their first three SEC games by 100 points (117-17).

What’s next: Georgia, now ranked No. 4 by the AP,  plays host to Missouri (1-4, 0-3) and is a whopping 28-point favorite.

Overreaction narrative: “With this defense, this offensive line and Jake Fromm, we can’t lose! Playoffs!”

Reality check: Maybe. But slow the roll a little. The Dogs have six regular season games left. I’m guessing they will be favored in all six, including at Auburn Nov. 11. But while any Georgia fan is naturally going to be thinking playoffs right now, hold onto these two thoughts: 1) Three of the remaining six opponents are far from certain wins: Florida (duh), Auburn (strong team at home) and Georgia Tech (rivalry game). Coach Kirby Smart will do his best to make sure everybody realizes that. It’s why you’ll likely see him get even shorter with the media anytime the conversation drifts to the undefeated record or the potential of an SEC championship or playoff appearance. Stay in the moment. 2) While it’s clear the quarterback competition between Fromm and Jacob Eason is over — despite Smart’s preference to not make a declaration — Fromm still has much to prove. Over the coming weeks, more will be put on his shoulders in the passing game, because at some point Georgia likely will need him to make plays to win a game. At the very least, even if the Dogs win the SEC East with the nation’s 118th ranked passing offense, they won’t be able to run the ball at will against Alabama without the threat of a completed pass. Fromm has made great progress in the last three games, making two or three plays per game with his arm that either kept a scoring drive going or resulted in a touchdown. Logic suggests he’ll throw more against Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky because those are easily winnable games. His learning curve has been faster than what most would have expected for a true freshman. Meanwhile, Eason wasn’t put into the game until Georgia led 45-7. If that doesn’t say it’s over, nothing does. Eason could transfer but my guess is he’ll wait to see how the rest of the season plays out before making that decision. Sitting out a year, which he would have to do if he moved to another FBS program, would not be not an easy decision.

Georgia Tech fans and players celebrate their 33-7 victory over North Carolina after their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 30. (Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech (3-1 overall, 2-0 in ACC)

What happened: The Yellow Jackets were off following last week’s 33-7 win over North Carolina.

What’s next: They visit Miami Saturday in a game originally scheduled for Thursday night (pushed back because of hurricane-related scheduling changes).

Overreaction narrative: “Miami, Clemson, Virginia Tech. This is when we meet our doom in the ACC. Doom, I say!”

Reality check: Let me start with this: Miami  (4-0) is a good team, not a great team. Miami’s defense is allowing 383.5 yards per game, which ranks only 11th among ACC teams. There’s a reason the line is only six points (with Miami originally opening as a 10½-point favorite). I’m not going to argue about the potential for trouble in Tech’s remaining schedule. The Jackets have yet to play a true road game. The season opener vs. Tennessee was held at a neutral site and the Central Florida game was canceled. So yes, the Jackets are going to be severely tested in the second half. Of the remaining six games, four come against ranked teams (11-Miami, 2-Clemson, 15-Virginia Tech, 4-Georgia) and four are on the road (Miami, Clemson, Virginia, Duke). Quarterback TaQuon Marshall and B-back Kirvonte Benson have proven to be more than adequate replacements for Justin Thomas and Dedrick Mills, respectively, in the option offense. But it makes you wonder how strong the running game could have been with both Mills and Benson had the former not been dismissed just before the season. That’s key because even though the Jackets have allowed only 10, 17 and 7 points in their three wins, stuffing Jacksonville State, Pitt and North Carolina doesn’t compare to who’s coming in the second half of the season. But it’s better than we’ve see before from Tech’s defense.

Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confers with quarterback Matt Ryan during a time out in the second half against the Bills last week. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Falcons (3-1)

What happened: They were off, and they needed to be off, after a 23-17 home loss to Buffalo, during which injuries continued to pile up.

What’s next: They’re home against the Miami Dolphins (2-2), who are coming off a 16-10 win against Tennessee.

Overreaction narrative: “We’re in trouble.”

Reality check:  If they lose to Miami, then they would be in trouble. But they won’t. The Dolphins beat Tennessee with 178 yards in offense and quarterback Jay Cutler throwing from 92 yards (12 for 26) and a 52.1 rating. In short, they stink. If the Falcons win, they’ll be 4-1 going into a stretch of three straight road games (New England, New York Jets, Carolina). There are two keys to how their season plays out: one is health (more on that shortly) and the other is turnovers. The defense has only two takeaways in four games and ranks near the bottom of the league. The offense has six giveaways, including five interceptions. At least two of those were deflections off of receivers hands, but Ryan has not been as clean in the passing game as he was last season. As for injuries, the bye was well-timed. The wounded include Julio Jones (hip), Mohamed Sanu (hamstring), Ryan Schraeder and Terron Ward (neck) on offense, and Vic Beasley (hamstring), Ricardo Allen (concussion), Jack Crawford (torn bicep) and Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee) on defense. Crawford is the only known long-term injury — he’s out for the season. Sanu and I’m guessing at least Beasley will be out this week. If Jones plays this week, it could be in a limited role because the Falcons need him to be healthy against New England.  Bottom line: The Falcons are not clicking yet. But it’s early October. They don’t need to be clicking yet. Hold off on the panic for a while.

FRESH PODCAST: “We Never Played The Game Podcast” on John Coppolella’s resignation from the Braves, with the AJC’s David O’Brien. Click here.

Subscribe to the,We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.

Recent tunes on demand

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Atlanta Falcons / NFL, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC, Georgia Tech / ACC

Reader Comments 0

39 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
_Arianna....
_Arianna....

m͓̽y͓̽ m͓̽a͓̽t͓̽e͓̽'s͓̽ a͓̽u͓̽n͓̽t͓̽ m͓̽a͓̽k͓̽e͓̽s͓̽ $98 c͓̽o͓̽n͓̽s͓̽i͓̽s͓̽t͓̽e͓̽n͓̽t͓̽l͓̽y͓̽ o͓̽n͓̽ t͓̽h͓̽e͓̽ p͓̽c͓̽.........a͓̽f͓̽t͓̽e͓̽r͓̽ e͓̽a͓̽r͓̽n͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽ a͓̽n͓̽ a͓̽v͓̽e͓̽r͓̽a͓̽g͓̽e͓̽ o͓̽f͓̽ 19952 d͓̽o͓̽l͓̽l͓̽a͓̽r͓̽s͓̽ m͓̽o͓̽n͓̽t͓̽h͓̽l͓̽y͓̽,i͓̽'m͓̽ f͓̽i͓̽n͓̽a͓̽l͓̽l͓̽y͓̽ g͓̽e͓̽t͓̽t͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽ 98 d͓̽o͓̽l͓̽l͓̽a͓̽r͓̽s͓̽ a͓̽n͓̽ h͓̽o͓̽u͓̽r͓̽,j͓̽u͓̽s͓̽t͓̽ w͓̽o͓̽r͓̽k͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽ 4-5 h͓̽o͓̽u͓̽r͓̽s͓̽ d͓̽a͓̽i͓̽l͓̽y͓̽ o͓̽n͓̽l͓̽i͓̽n͓̽e͓̽....i͓̽t͓̽'s͓̽ t͓̽i͓̽m͓̽e͓̽ t͓̽o͓̽ t͓̽a͓̽k͓̽e͓̽ s͓̽o͓̽m͓̽e͓̽ a͓̽c͓̽t͓̽i͓̽o͓̽n͓̽ a͓̽n͓̽d͓̽ y͓̽o͓̽u͓̽ c͓̽a͓̽n͓̽ j͓̽o͓̽i͓̽n͓̽ i͓̽t͓̽ t͓̽o͓̽o͓̽.i͓̽t͓̽ i͓̽s͓̽ s͓̽i͓̽m͓̽p͓̽l͓̽e͓̽,d͓̽e͓̽d͓̽i͓̽c͓̽a͓̽t͓̽e͓̽d͓̽ a͓̽n͓̽d͓̽ e͓̽a͓̽s͓̽y͓̽ w͓̽a͓̽y͓̽ t͓̽o͓̽ g͓̽e͓̽t͓̽ r͓̽i͓̽c͓̽h͓̽.t͓̽h͓̽r͓̽e͓̽e͓̽ w͓̽e͓̽e͓̽k͓̽s͓̽ f͓̽r͓̽o͓̽m͓̽ n͓̽o͓̽w͓̽ y͓̽o͓̽u͓̽ w͓̽i͓̽l͓̽l͓̽ w͓̽i͓̽s͓̽h͓̽y͓̽o͓̽u͓̽ h͓̽a͓̽v͓̽e͓̽ s͓̽t͓̽a͓̽r͓̽t͓̽e͓̽d͓̽ t͓̽o͓̽d͓̽a͓̽y͓̽ - i͓̽ p͓̽r͓̽o͓̽m͓̽i͓̽s͓̽e͓̽!!....h͓̽e͓̽r͓̽e͓̽ i͓̽ s͓̽t͓̽a͓̽r͓̽t͓̽e͓̽d͓̽-t͓̽a͓̽k͓̽e͓̽ a͓̽ l͓̽o͓̽o͓̽k͓̽ a͓̽t͓̽.....e͓̽u͓̽y͓̽i͓̽y͓̽u͓̽t͓̽.

°°°http://www.todaysfox.com

DawginLex
DawginLex

@jacketaxeman You're going to have nightmares after we restore order in Bobby Dodd in November

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Let's all go through these again and have a laugh at the mental problems expense;

The MENTAL PROBLEM;

OH:IO October 5, 2017

Vandy in the home upset

OH:IO September 17, 2017

dogs will drop to the 20's after next week on their way to "others receiving votes".

OH:IO September 17, 2017

I'm going with Miss State.

Over/Under/Spread whatever

OH:IO September 15, 2017

SaMMMMMford upsets dogs

OH:IO September 8, 2017

Prediction:

dogs lose at South Bend

Ohio State beats Oklahoma in Columbus.

I know. I went out on a limb.

OH:IO August 24, 2017

dogs:

#15 - 3rd tier

7-5 with slim win over SaMford and a L to App State

Keep chirping mental problem

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Look at mental problem deflecting because they are irrelevant and dawgs are #4.

Undefeated, 4th ranked and playoff relevance.

Little ten bucknuts.....NOPE to all of the above!

Bawahwahwahwah

LowSage
LowSage

very simple---Georgia will likely run the table and play alabama in the sec title game---winner goes to the playoffs. The dogs can pull the upset with their running game. Alabama struggled with a&m, which has no defense.

McGarnagle
McGarnagle

Eason got a raw deal. He is the better QB but since UGA is winning they don't need him. Once they are in trouble they will turn to him. But its what have you done for me lately. So Eason has no trust in the coach.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Oct 9 and delusional dogs think they're IN. 



That's the ha ha. 

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Flag planted and Iowa State > OSU.

That's the bawahwahwahwah

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO October 9th and Ohio State lost to the only team they have played ranked in the top 50.

OH:IO
OH:IO

@Buschleaguer @OH:IO


Funny thing, by the end of the regular season and B1G Championshipwe will have will have played two Top 5 teams 3-4 in the Top 10.


dog may claim only 1 Top 5 and a couple teens or twenties when said and done. 

OH:IO
OH:IO

@twelveofthirteen


Transitive Property does not apply to college football you Jam Kemp remedial fool. 

Covfefe23
Covfefe23

Fromm's QBR is second in the SEC (barely behind Stidham) and 13th in the nation.  Pretty impressive after 5 starts.  He doesn't have to put up 300 yard games to "prove" anything; they'd be stupid to even attempt that many passes with their running game.

tipstotips
tipstotips

Fromm doesn't have to be Dan Marino. With the run game and strong defense that UGA possesses they can hang with anyone. Besides, who says Fromm can't throw when needed? Has that been proven?

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

OH:IO 2 days ago

@twelveofthirteen

That is a question. How dare we?

Punctuate much or does 3rd grade doesn't teach it anymore?

DawgNole 1 day ago

@OH:IO

"Does 3rd grade doesn't teach it"???

Say whaaaaaaaaat?!

STILL waiting, lying hypocrite.

OH:IO
OH:IO

dogs have faced zero adversity so far. A freshman QB against a credible defense is not a good combo. A good team, not that the dogs have played one yet, can stack the box and take away the run and make a freshman beat them in the air - under relentless pressure. God luck with that.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Losing their starting QB in the first quarter of their opening Game must not count Bucky. The only time Ohio State faced a semi credible team this year they Lost with their senior QB at home.

JKToole
JKToole

@OH:IO A back and forth game, with a come from behind victory in South Bend begs otherwise.

Sorry, it's football, God has nothing to do with it.

Covfefe23
Covfefe23

@OH:IO Once again, never gets old:


Schedule Strength Rankings:


UGA - 23rd

lolOSU - 50th






PS - 31-0!  hahahaha

USMC2841
USMC2841

@JKToole @OH:IO ND beat the BIG10's MSU.  If the quality of play in BIG10 is down just say so.

TideDawg
TideDawg

I ask again, why isn't Tech in the top 25? After they beat Miami, and I believe they will, that should be enough to rank them. I don't like PJ's offense and I see the Dawgs in the same light. Running the ball constantly is boring, but it wins games. I think Ga. has an edge because they can pass and they better sharpen that part of the offense. Dawgs should take note of Saban's comment about reading and believing their headlines or they will end up in a fight for their lives down the stretch and a loss near the end of the schedule is devastating to ranking. Last week I said the Tide and Dawgs beware! Evidently the Dawgs were prepared and the Tide got away on sheer superiority, not their best game.

TideDawg
TideDawg

I'm not worried about the Dawgs passing offense being ranked 118th that is of little concern. Any team that runs the ball like the Dawgs would not be ranked in the elite passing stats. Passing enough to keep an opponents LBs and DBs off the line is why they pass. But when it comes to strong defensive opponents they had better start giving Eason some game time reps. I'm not jumping ahead, but the only way the Dawgs would have a chance against a team like The Tide is being able to throw deep and keep up the threat. Unfortunately, that #4 ranking is based on number of wins and not strength of schedule. When the playoff rankings come out we'll see how they rank the Dawgs. That's the only poll that really counts.

OH:IO
OH:IO

@TideDawg


The only poll that really counts is the final four in. Something that the dogs are not familiar. 

OH:IO
OH:IO

dogs: #118 passing offence


Bucks: #14


And they give JT a hard time while Savior Skinny rides the bench. 


Have a higher average yards per rush too.


Overreact, dogs. It's what you do. 



USMC2841
USMC2841

@OH:IO An unranked Iowa State beating OU can't help your claim on out of schedule losses.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Quite impressive stats bucky considering the impressive offensive numbers the buckeyes put up against Oklahoma,

19-35 passing for 183 yards 0 TD 1 Int and 34 rushes for 167 yards and 1 TD . 31 to 16 loss at home.

DawginLex
DawginLex

@OH:IO Now you are down to ragging us about passing stats. We don't need to pass when you run for 400+ yards


You aren't very bright, are you?

OH:IO
OH:IO

MIzzou: Another SEC! SEC! LEAST Juggernaut. But at least they've won the division this decade. Twice, if not mistaken! 

USMC2841
USMC2841

@Covfefe23 @OH:IO If you're ever on a date with an Overrated State University player and they suggest a place they haven't been recently suggest the end zone at Death Valley.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Indiana, rutgers and Maryland quite a B1G East  Gauntlet the Buckeyes have faced so far.No B1G division titles for these three ever.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Overreaction Monday:


12/13: We're # 4/5! We're #4/5!

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

OH:IO 2 days ago

@twelveofthirteen

That is a question. How dare we?

Punctuate much or does 3rd grade doesn't teach it anymore?

DawgNole 1 day ago

@OH:IO

"Does 3rd grade doesn't teach it"???

Say whaaaaaaaaat?!

STILL waiting, lying hypocrite.

WHAT AN IDIOT