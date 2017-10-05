Weekend Predictions: Georgia (Carrie) gets homecoming revenge

According to the internet, which almost never forgets, but sometimes gets lost in Russian translation, and can be as nourishing as natural resources like water, except when it’s turned into the Potomac or Twitter, there have been several significant moments in history on Oct. 15, including: (1793) Marie Antoinette was sentenced to her finish line and beheaded; (1815) Napoleon was condemned and exiled; Mata Hari was executed by firing squad and (2008) the Dow Jones average closed down 733.08 points, the second biggest drop in average in history behind only Matt Kemp.

On a lighter note, Georgia lost to Vanderbilt in Athens on homecoming last Oct. 15. That’s almost as bad as LSU losing to Troy on homecoming, but it’s not really fair to compare the two because there’s “normal bad” and then there’s “Ed Orgeron bad,” which exists on another plane, in another dimension, but with a much funnier accent.

Orgeron bad

This was Kirby Smart after losing 17-16 to Vandy, which saw a team with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel rush for a season-low 75 yards.

“Sickening.”

And: “It’s embarrassing.”

And: “I’m sick to my stomach.”

“Hello, Vanderbilt. I’m baaaack.”

And: “I may start talking swamp-gas Cajun soon. Where’s Nick?” (Actually, that’s just me reading his thoughts.)

It was the worst homecoming since “Carrie.”

Georgia is 5-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation. I think former LSU coach Les Miles, who’s in quite a good mood these days, put it best on his podcast when he said Georgia’s chances in the SEC: “I don’t see the rest of the East side being worth a stink.”

The stink of last season isn’t quite gone. But it’s dissipating. ($5 word that roughly translates to, “OK. I don’t miss Mark Richt anymore.”)

This week, Georgia goes to Vanderbilt.

OMG — it’s homecoming!

Why did you do this, Vandy?

Georgia is favored by 17½. Not. Enough. Welcome to Smashville. Dogs win and cover.

Thursday Night Special

Louisville at N.C. State: According to a Louisville Courier-Journal study, suspended athletic director Tom Jurich earned $5.3 million in salary and a vesting annuity last year, exceeding the entire budgets for the biology ($3.3 million), English ($3.4 million), history ($2.4 million) and mathematics ($3.5 million) departments. So yeah, crime pays. Take the 3½ and Wolfpack in a straight upset.

Back To School

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina: Here’s a cookie for Panthers coach Shawn Elliott. His team’s passing offense is ranked 78th in the nation. Georgia is ranked 118th. Panthers cover 1.

LSU at Florida: LSU paid Troy $985,000 and then lost to them on homecoming. So that probably eliminates any chance of Ed Orgeron getting a job in the Sun Belt. Or Whataburger. So how’s Les Miles’ outdated offense looking now, Tiger Town? Gators cover 3.

Oh, that’s gonna leave a mark

Alabama at Texas A&M: Alabama has won its first two SEC games by a combined score of 125-3. Nick Saban loosened up and gave everybody a celery stick. Tide covers 26½.

Miami at Florida State: Miami has won eight consecutive dating to last season, which sounds a lot better than saying they’ve beaten Pitt, Virginia, N.C. State, Duke, West Virginia (OK, that’s one), Bethune-Cookman, Toledo and Duke again. I think FSU increases their strength of schedule. Not sure, though. Canes cover 3.

Welcome to Miami’s opponent aisle

Mississippi at Auburn: Sour ex-Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt said he never intended to get Hugh Freeze fired with his defamation suit, which led to finding other dirt in Freeze’s closet, and that’s probably true. That was just a bonus. Tigers cover 22½.

Tennessee (off): A Betonline.com prop bet has listed Chip Kelly as the favorite to be the next Tennessee coach. There’s a better chance Butch Jones replaces Nick Saban at Alabama. Bye covers 3.

Chip to Knoxville, Butch to Bama

 

While Falcons Sit In Ice Bucket

Packers at Cowboys: NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport reported that Donald Trump phoned Dallas owner Jerry Jones four times before last Monday’s game, pleading with him to have the Cowboys stand for the national anthem. It would be so much easier if everybody just followed directions, like in North Korea. Cheese covers 2.

Panthers at Lions: A female reporter asked a football question to Cam Newton, and he responded with a sexist remark. The dude still can’t read simple coverage. Detroit covers 2½.

Women reporters, through the eyes of Cam Newton.

Seahawks at Rams: Former Georgia star Todd Gurley has 596 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in four games, joining Jim Brown and Emmitt Smith. Imagine what his autograph in the back seat of a Chevy would be worth now? Seattle stinks on the road. L.A. covers 1.

Chargers at Giants: Odell Beckham said a Tampa Bay player came up to him after last week’s game and said, “You know, we know a lot of what you’re doing,” which probably explains why the Giants are 0-4 and rank 30th in scoring. Fortunately, they play an FCS team this week. New York covers 3.

Meanwhile, back in Chargers’ “home” city

Chiefs at Texans: Kansas City is the last remaining undefeated team, which would be great except for the fact that last year’s only 4-0 teams (Denver and Minnesota) both missed the playoffs. Feelin’ like going the other way. Houston wins a pick ’em.

Jets at Browns: There’s a scene in “Take The Money And Run” where I think Woody Allen has a choice of life in prison or 24 hours in a basement with an insurance salesman. I’m thinking watching this game would be worse than either. Meanwhile, K.C. has won as many games this season (4-0) as Cleveland has won in its past 37 (4-33). Jets cover 1.

Toteboard

“No wife can endure a gambling husband; unless he is a steady winner.” — Thomas Dewar.

Last week (feh): 11-3 straight up, 7-7 against the line

Through 5 weeks: 54-11 straight up, 37-27-1 against the line.

Sack Schultz 2017: I went a scintillating 13-2 in contest picks last week to climb into 49th place in the standings. Two weekly winners/cheaters went 15-0: Kevin Kuglar of Acworth and Clint Thompson of Trinity, Ala. To enter, go to AJC.com/sackschultz2017.

Lilly’s pick:  Lilly (3-2) was suspended this week for circumventing MLB’s illegal Petsmart international aisle-6 signing rules — and also for predicting Tennessee would beat Georgia, which she whiffed by only 41 points. She will return next week after being de-wormed.

Lilly’s trying to sleep this off

“I picked Tennessee? Was it all a bad dream?”

 

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

You got pounded at the shuuuuuuuuu by Oklahoma! 32-16

You didn't even score against Clemson! 31-0

Downward slide for the bucknuts.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Not top 5! Not top 5! Not top 5!

Not undefeated! Not undefeated! Not undefeated!

Flag planted on us! Flag planted on us!

#watchthepryorvideo

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Mental problem just got abused on here tonight.

Guess that is what happens when the team you obsess over for years is undefeated and ranked 5th while your so called little ten bucknuts are flag planted and embarrassed at home.

Play a ranked team please. We want to see more flags.

#pryortheclassactbucknut

Big Wally
Big Wally

Ohio State doesn't care about rankings, they care about charity.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

They definitely give more than they take. Just ask Clemson and Oklahoma.

62-16

_Aaliyah....
_Aaliyah....

uga1971
uga1971

Ohio St is (5-11-1) against SEC Average score: Ohio St 19.2 - SEC 24.6 In bowl games: Ohio St is (2-10) against SEC Average score: Ohio St 19.0 - SEC 29.2

DawgNole
DawgNole

@uga1971

WRONG!

ohio st is 1-11 vs SEC in bowl games. Their first-ever "win" was nullified because they broke rules and were put on probation.

In other words, they shamefully maintained the longstanding tradition of disgrace established by rotten-to-the-core Woody Hayes (oh:io's hero), who was given the boot for striking an opposing team's player in another bowl game.

But you're RIGHT about everything else in your post.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

Saturday Dawgs, Sunday walk in the park. Dawgs 1, NFL 0.

OH:IO
OH:IO

dogs - where #5 is nirvana. 

DawginLex
DawginLex

Justin Fields to UGA tomorrow

Kirby killing it

DawginLex
DawginLex

We live rent free in your head blowhard buckeye troll boy


Lots of empty space


We own you


Every one of us

TideDawg
TideDawg

Back to college football.......Thank you!

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

You got nothing but 62-16 when it matters.

Not top 5

The little ten way

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

Living in the past again, lying hypocrite?

In the present, we got higher ranking than you--again.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

You played one ranked team and got exposed at home in the shuuuuuuuuu 31-16.

You got nothing. More losses coming once you get past the oh so vaunted UNLV, Rutgers, army and Maryland.

1 ranked team and smacked around.

Bawahwahwahwah

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Top 5 and undefeated.

Little ten? Well, not top 5 and not undefeated.

Just flag planted

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

One ranked team? Really? It's October.

The Little ten way

OH:IO
OH:IO

A Freshman will lead the dogs to the promised land. I'll take that action all day. 


But Chuck and Duck will come save the day? I'll go with the pick at the worst possible moment. 

OH:IO
OH:IO

The top of the SEC! SEC! Least. 


We're # 5 We're # 5


Every single team in your division is weak. You beat a glorified catholic high school team and a weak a$$ team in the West. 


Speaking of the oh so vaunted West, LSU lost to TROY. 


It there was EVER a year of Bama and the Coattail riders this is it. 


But then again, that's been the case going back over  a decade. 


And suddenly dogs are #5! 


Give me Bama, right dogs? 



Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Do the Buckeyes have another open date this week, Last week Rutgers (open Date) this week Maryland (Open Date) looks like the B1G east is Michigan , Penn State and four Open Dates. BiG west not much better. Wisconsin and not much else.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO The buckeyes sure don't want anything to do with Bama this year. Maybe if Penn State beats the Ohio State Again this year the B1G may actually let them go to the playoffs.

TideDawg
TideDawg

@Buschleaguer @OH:IO  Maybe a loss to Penn State will keep OSU from the  embarrassment of being voted into the top 4 for the NC and getting humiliated.....again.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

And you soiled your pants in your last two games against real teams.

I'd rather be 5-0 and #5. So would anyone else.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Class act, Babs, I'm sho yo Mama proud. 

DawgNole
DawgNole

@twelveofthirteen

It's the lying hypocrite's version of ebonics as he hypocritically chastises others for their comments.

Kinda like his little pal, the gutless hypocrite TOJ.

lighteredknot
lighteredknot

Yeah: Ga gets a crippled Vandy, and Tenn, and Fla this year.  But next year?  Be like the arse whipping LSU will put on Troy if they play then.  Will have to hide the women and children.  As Archie Manning said when he was QB for  N O Saints;  " The sun does not always shine on the same dog's a** all the time.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Hey mental problem.

Dawgs top 5 and rolling. Little ten flag planted not top 5 and beaten already.

When do you play your second ranked team of the year? Better hide them flags.

Bawahwahwahwah

OH:IO
OH:IO

Vandy in the home upset.


Anchor Down

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Care to put a slight wager on that bucky, I even give you 10 points.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

OH:IO September 17, 2017

I'm going with Miss State.

Over/Under/Spread whatever

OH:IO September 15, 2017

SaMMMMMford upsets dogs

OH:IO September 8, 2017

Prediction:

dogs lose at South Bend

Ohio State beats Oklahoma in Columbus. 

I know. I went out on a limb.

OH:IO August 24, 2017

dogs:

#15 - 3rd tier

7-5 with slim win over SaMford and a L to App State

TOJacket
TOJacket

@OH:IO Damn...you'd think they'd never been #5?...they are all the time!!...they just never stay there!!......Hahahahahaha!!!

OH:IO
OH:IO

Week 5 National Champs!


Liberty Bowl Plaques for everybody!


Honorable Mention for Bawha Wah Wah aka Babs


woof woof woof

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Get the rage out little ten suckeye.

Facts: dawgs undefeated and ranked 5th.

Little ten flag planted

Bawahwahwahwah

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO If only UGa gets to play Ohio State in any Bowl this year, wouldn't that be great Bucky!!!!!