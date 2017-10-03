John Coppolella never grew into job, damaged Braves need leadership

John Schuerholz (left) and John Hart (right) hoped John Coppolella would grow into the general manager’s job, but he never did, and he damaged the franchise in the end. (Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com)

The story was so unexpected, so staggering in terms of scope and deception, that it’s natural most of the focus has been on the dirt.

There are stories that John Coppolella routinely circumvented international signing bonus limitations by “bundling” bonuses, with money effectively being funneled from a lesser prospect to a more valuable one through a third party … that he so blatantly disregarded tampering  rules he phoned an agent 2½ months before his player hit the market … that he arranged for housing for top Venezuelan prospect Kevin Maitan near Miami before the Braves nabbed him as a way of shielding him from competitors. … that he negotiated a verbal agreement with a 14-year-old in the Dominican Republic, two years before he was eligible.

Those are your Braves today: coming off their third consecutive 90-loss season and with a pile of alleged infractions, just short of a Louisville basketball stripper party.

That’s a lot to unwrap. The ripple effect of Coppolella’s underhanded dealings may extend far beyond his forced resignation as general manager. There’s the potential of Major League Baseball declaring some prospects free agents and imposing further restrictions on the Braves, a once-proud franchise that competed at the highest level, won with class and served as a blueprint for other organizations.

But this is when the attention needs to shift away from the dirt. Here’s the bigger question: What has happened to the Braves’ front office and how did they allow this to happen?

John Schuerholz, the Hall of Fame executive, understandably didn’t like the job Frank Wren did as his successor. So he, in concert with chairman Terry McGuirk, fired Wren and lured John Hart out of retirement. The mission: rebuild the player-development system, the roster and dump the bad contracts Wren had accrued.

Schuerholz and Hart were more overseers at this stage of their lives and career, so they brought in Coppolella as the young, hard-working grunt guy to do most of the work. It was their sincere hope that Coppolella, who had strengths in areas of analytics and personnel evaluation but was inexperienced as an executive and weak in the area of people skills, would grow into the GM’s job.

He didn’t. He didn’t come close.

In fact, over the past year, Coppolella had becoming more autocratic, listening less to people around him and growing increasingly obsessed to the point of, well, feeling compelled to cheat. He became like an addict. He lost perspective, clarity. The job clouded his thinking.

Coppolella did a fine job rebuilding the minor league system. The Braves’ system is widely considered to be stuffed with more young talent than most, if not all, organizations. But that’s only one piece of the job. Coppolella failed in so many others. The Braves went 72-90 this season largely because he believed signing older, expensive stop-gap starters — Bartolo Colon, Jaime Garcia and R.A. Dickey, at a total salary of $32.5 million — would make the team competitive in 2017 and provide a bridge to the young starters on 2018. That plan failed spectacularly this season, and there’s no more certainty about the readiness of the young arms now than there was last winter.

There’s no need for a general manager to be “friends” with competitors. But Coppolella failed to build working relationships with other GMs, possibly limiting trade options. He failed to acknowledge mistakes until long past they were obvious, most notably being the Hector Olivera/Alex Wood deal with Los Angeles.

More than a year later, he tried to cover that by saying Matt Kemp-for-Olivera was a makeup call. No, it wasn’t. Kemp added some punch to the lineup, at least until familiar injury and weight issues came up. But the Braves are on the hook for $54 million of Kemp’s salary from 2017 to 2019. They would’ve owed Olivera only $28.5 million from 2017 to 2020. It would’ve been better just to walk away from him after the Olivera’s arrest for domestic assault.

Perhaps most troubling of all, I heard an increasing amount of feedback over the past few months about declining morale in the team offices, strikingly similar to Wren’s final days. Coppolella turned on anybody who didn’t agree with his positions on players or roster strategy. He took on an almost bunker mentality. He became overly sensitive to criticism.

I can certainly attest to the latter: Coppolella hadn’t spoken to me for several months, believing I was overly critical of his plan. In fact, I agreed with the rebuild. I just had a problem with the front office’s lack of transparency and honesty about the rebuild, questioned specific moves – the Olivera and Andrelton Simmons trades, the firing of pitching coach Roger McDowell, the old-guy signings – and believed Coppolella and Hart never took ownership for the losses.

Instead, they blamed the manager and coaches.

The Braves have lacked true leadership. They didn’t have it with Coppolella. They also haven’t had it north of him: not from McGuirk, not from Schuerholz, not from Hart, certainly not from anybody in corporate headquarters in Colorado, where the focus is on stock price.

When something gets this ugly, it always starts at the top.

This has been a franchise that for too long has been driven by revenue streams and not on-field product. Imagine if top executives were as driven to improve the product as they were to get public financing for a stadium deal or a spring training home.

The Braves’ brand has taken a beating. They need to get it right this time.

Hire a general manager who has an ounce of humility, knows how to manage people and can see the big picture. Dayton Moore from Kansas City seems like the perfect and obvious choice, but there must be others out there.

Let the new general manager make the decision on manager Brian Snitker.

Let the new GM decide on whether it’s time to acquire a No. 1 starting pitcher — by spending money, dealing prospects or both.

Let the new GM realize that it takes more than a spreadsheet to build a team – it takes chemistry and personalities and clubhouse leadership, which the Braves have lacked.

Let the new GM ask the question: Why aren’t we bringing in Tom Glavine or John Smoltz to help tutor some of these young pitchers?

Let the new GM evaluate the major league roster and realize that the best years of Freddie Freeman are being wasted.

Get it right this time.

Because for as much as Coppolella did a nice job building the feeder system, that’s only part of the job. He got the rest wrong. And now somebody has a mess to clean up.

BillSeng
BillSeng

Ever since they kept everyone in the dark on the move to Cobb, this franchise has reeked of deception and shadiness. I was a long-time season ticket holder, and I was livid when they announced the move. They claim they asked STHs about it, but which ones? The ones who live in Cobb?

But, as I saw the team sink lower and lower and lower, I began to realize that maybe them leaving was a good thing.  2016 was my last year as a STH. This year I didn't go to a single game at the new place. I survived fine on a diet of Gwinnett Braves ball.

Now I am an Atlanta United STH. A team that right out of the blocks treated fans with respect, fielded a very competitive team which is playoff bound in year one.

The key to success is to have a viable plan and acting on it - the Braves? They seem to think that they can just do stupid after stupid after stupid, and the fans will eat it up. 

I guess that's why they drew more fans in 2008 with a 4th place team in a 11 year old stadium then they did this year in a brand new one in a terrible location.

I can't wait to see them drawing 15,000 on a good day. At this rate, that will be next year.

TideDawg
TideDawg

Heard on the news earlier that the Braves picked up the option on Snit.

TideDawg
TideDawg

The Damaged Braves........Don't you love it. Has a nice media ring to it. A new controversy. Maybe it will get them off the QB controversy they were trying to create with the Dawgs. How in the world are the Braves damaged? Somebody in the business end gets fired for who knows what. Yeah, I hear what the Braves are saying. The media has a new toy to play with and they can run this one into the ground all winter long. The GM is in the procurement business. He stocks the minor league with players and makes trades. He does not manage the team on the field. So how are the Braves damaged? So he makes a bad trade. He still doesn't run the team on the field. Management is damaged. Management is shaken up. So the GM screwed up and got fired. They are going to replace him with someone else probably the guy with KC. Problem solved. It's a lot easier than making a lineup, knowing the rules of the game, and knowing when to make a pitching change with whomever!

E983
E983

Jeff, with Glavine and Smoltz both at the helm I would hope they could bring in new ownership. But first let Liberty lose enough money like Jeter and Sherman did with the previous owner of the Marlins. Then let Liberty start crying “Sell, Sell, Sell!!!”

Schuerholz, McGuirk and Cox are no longer the answer. Hart needs to return to the MLB network. No, he needs to just retire period. These guys don’t have a clue about today’s game. Neither did Coppy. I don’t know if Dayton Moore is the answer. It took him seven years to build a team that made the playoffs twice. Now the team is going to lose half the team to Free Agency. They can’t afford to pay them to keep even half of the very heart of that team. What a mess. 22 years ago they were the greatest team for years to come. Huh, the next year they lost to Torre and the Yankees who became the the team of the ‘90s instead of the Braves. They’re no more now than a pathetic mess. I’m just as angry as you are Jeff.

joedavis
joedavis

Can't wait until Schuerholz and Hart are sent packing.  Then, the AJC writers will finally spill the dirt on them too.

joedavis
joedavis

Typical AJC reporting.  "I knew Coppy was a creep all along, but I didn't get around to writing it until now."  Meh.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

Schultzie where to begin? Coppy chose to leak his inner feelings to your buddy Bradley, stories about the whiff acquiring Chris Sale (those damn White Sox insisted that The Great Dansby be part of the Sale deal) asking MB his opinion on retaining Snitker( Bradley never met a coach or manager that could coach or manage better than Monday Morning Mark) of course Bradley would recommend giving Snit the BOOT. 

But enough of bashing Coppy and MB.Where does Liberty decide to go from here with the geriatrics in the Braves front office. I hope it is time to finally have a permanent retirement party for John Schuerholz and Bobby Cox (it would give both plenty of time to polish those 14 division title trophies) . Send John Hart back to the 19th hole of whatever golf club he is a member of, a nice sand Wedge or Putter as a parting gift.

Liberty the Carpetbagging media mega corporation should talk to KC about bringing home prodigal son Dayton Moore and give him total control of the Braves Baseball Operation and a 10 year contract. The dawn of a new era of Braves baseball , out with the old "Braves Way" .

BTC
BTC

'When something gets this ugly, it always starts at the top.'


Kinda like the Trump administration

POV1948
POV1948

Good piece.  The Coppy disaster was allowed to happen by remote higher-ups.  It's a very positive first step for him to be out the door.  But right behind him should be anyone who condoned his methods or was asleep at the wheel while he drove things into the ditch.  More Johns need flushing.

xebubi
xebubi

nybraves923
nybraves923

These are all things I have wondered. My questions are what is the Braves organizational focus on team and player development? Braves were always about pitching. You want to keep that focus good. How are you constructing the offense from an organizational prospective? Brave players should be taught the teams concepts from Rookie ball to the Pros. I have tons of questions. I am sure like everyone, I have interest in employment with the Braves, in the Front Office.

NajehDavenpoop
NajehDavenpoop

From the description, Coppolella sounds a lot like another recent Atlanta-area GM who lacked people skills, alienated people within the organization, and whose record was presented (and continues to be presented by some) as something greater than what it actually is. That GM also left the organization in disgrace.

aserby
aserby

I agree with much of what was said, except for one thing. Don't put the Snitker decision on a new GM. Let the new GM start out with a real clean slate. Snitker  certainly has not shown enough for a slam dunk decision to retain so let him go and let the new GM pick some one who really gets the way to handle pitching and make game decisions (apologies to Pendleton). The "organization" needs real fresh air. 