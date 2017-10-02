Overreaction Monday: Next two weeks will be telling for Georgia QBs

By

Georgia coach Kirby Smart would tell you freshman quarterback Jake Fromm is improving but slow your roll on the quarterback debate being over. It’s not. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Georgia and Georgia Tech win and there’s no stopping either.

The Falcons lose and it’s quite possibly the end of the world, as we know it.

Must be another Overreaction Monday.

Light a candle. Take a cleansing breath. Find your balance. Serenitize.

Here we go . . .

Georgia (5-0 overall, 2-0 in SEC)

Georgia defenders, led by Lorenzo Carter (top right), gang tackle Tennessee running back John Kelly at the line of scrimmage for no gain in the first half Saturday in Knoxville. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

What happened: The Bulldogs flattened Tennessee 41-0, the first time they’ve shut out the Volunteers since 1981, when Herschel Walker stepped on their faces.

What’s next: At Vanderbilt (noon)

Overreaction narrative: “We’re so much better with Jake Fromm! No way Jacob Eason gets his job back!”

Reality check: Coaches and quarterbacks are tied to game results more than anybody else. Sometimes it’s justified, sometimes it’s absurd. The Dogs are 5-0 so it’s not surprising so many believe that’s because of Fromm.  He has great poise for a true freshman and didn’t appear rattled in two road stadiums (Notre Dame, Tennessee). But Georgia is winning games because of its defense and its running game, not because of quarterback play. The best news about Fromm is that he’s not losing games. He threw an early interception when he misfired for Calvin Ridley, completed only five of nine attempts to start the game and led an offense that failed to get a first down on five of the first six possessions. He also missed a wide open Sony Michel on the sideline, instead choosing to try to force a pass over the middle (nearly intercepted). He finished at 7 of 15 for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception — not great numbers in a simplified offense. Georgia ranks 118th in the nation in passing. The Dogs are winning games because of their defense and their talent and depth in the running game. Fromm made two really good throws on a touchdown drive and had two nice scrambles. Eason has a stronger arm and presumably a higher ceiling. There is still no reason to think he can’t be a great quarterback. There’s also no reason to think he’s still not the best quarterback on this team. To assume this is a done deal would not be correct. But at this point, coach Kirby Smart has no “decision” to make. It’s going to take at least two games for Eason to get back into rhythm after missing time with a knee injury. Look for Eason to get increased playing time in the next two weeks against Vanderbilt and Missouri. That may determine who starts against Florida and ultimately who is the starting quarterback the rest of the season, although it may not matter given the defense and running game.

Georgia Tech (3-1 overall, 2-0 in ACC)

Georgia Tech running back KirVonte Benson breaks away from the North Carolina defense for a touchdown in the second half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com)

What happened: The Yellow Jackets beat North Carolina 33-7.

What’s next: The Jackets have a bye this week then begin a five-game stretch that includes meetings with the ACC’s three best teams: No. 13 Miami (Oct. 14), No. 2 Clemson, No. 16 Virginia Tech.

Overreaction narrative: “We’re beating bad teams. Wait until we play Miami.”

Reality check: Agree. And agree. But Tech has a chance to be a player in the ACC Coastal Division, which most would not have expected with a new quarterback (TaQuon Marshall) and new primary ball-carrier (KirVonte Benson) following the dismissal of Dedrick Mills. Benson rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina and he has gone over 100 yards in three of his four starts. Marshall leads the option offense in rushing and has four TD passes without an interception (19 of 33, 333 yards). Fumbles remain a big problem: Tech had three more (losing two) and has lost eight in only four games – tied for third most in the nation behind San Jose State (11) and Oregon State (10). The Jackets lead the nation in average fumbles per game (3.3). But here’s the good news: 1) Since fumbling away a win in the opener against Tennessee, they’ve won three straight, including lopsided conference wins over Pitt and North Carolina by a combined scored of 68-24; 2) Their defense has looked good the past two weeks, after fizzling down the stretch of the Tennessee game. The Miami game will be this team’s biggest challenge. It will be the first real road game of the season and Tech will be an underdog. But if the Jackets can avoid turnovers, they can win that game and take control in the division. Before the season, the would not have seemed likely.

Falcons (3-1)

Not something the Falcons ever want to see: wide receiver Julio Jones leaving the field against Buffalo with an injury. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

What happened: They played their worst game of the season, losing to Buffalo 23-17 and suffering more injuries.

What’s next: Ice tub. The Falcons have a well-timed early bye this week, then host Miami in two weeks.

Overreaction narrative: “We stunk against the Bears. We were lucky to beat Detroit. We stunk against Buffalo. We should be 1-3.”

Reality check: Yes. And no. The Falcons did stink against Chicago, barely survived the Detroit game and weren’t good again Sunday. But the biggest issue this team has is injuries. They lost both starting wide receivers (Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu) in the Buffalo game, leaving them without seven –seven – regulars from the lineup: Jones (hip flexor), Sanu (hamstring) and right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) on offense; linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), DT Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee) and DT Jack Crawford (biceps) on defense. It’s a good time for a bye. But all of the injuries are the kind that can linger for weeks, and it’s likely several of the aforementioned players won’t be healthy for the Miami game. Long term, the Falcons should be OK. None of the ailments are season-ending. But short term, look for the front office to be busy. They’ll likely need to bring in at least one receiver and a defensive lineman, and this is where we ask the question: Is it time to bring back Dwight Freeney? He wouldn’t solve all of the team’s pass-rush issues but he could give the Falcons 15 snaps and provide some depth and leadership. If the Falcons think Beasley will return for the Miami game, they might hold off on this move. But the Miami game is kind of important. It’s one of those games a team marks down as “win” before the season, and it’s followed by a brutal five-game stretch: New England (road), New York Jets (road), Carolina (road), Dallas (home), Seattle (road). It’s important to remind the panicked: The Falcons are 3-1 and when healthy still might be the best team in the NFC. But they’re not healthy and if they don’t get well there’s potential trouble ahead.

Big Wally
Big Wally

Another observation, it's going to be Bama and Clemson yet again.  Everyone else is playing for 3rd.  Those two programs are at different levels.  College football is getting like the NBA, same teams at the top every year.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Big Wally I've watched Clemson and Bama...your D is good enough to hold them to a winnable score...your O is the key.

Big Wally
Big Wally

@TideDawg @Big Wally Agree on the D., but our offense is still not at Bama or Clemson's level.  Vandy held a good Kansas State team to only 7 pts, then Bama hung 59 on them.  We won't put 59 on Vandy.  Clemson beating 3 teams in the top 15 is unheard of. 

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Big Wally @TideDawg Your post is confusing...doesn't matter if you can't score 59 on Vandy...how low can you hold Bammer?

Big Wally
Big Wally

Some of my observations that I know everyone was waiting for.

1) Falcons are not that good.  They are about 4 yards away from being 1-3.  Once again they whiffed on a OL draft pick.  Sweitzer is awful.  Sarkisian is in over his head.  Quinn messed up with that hire.  You'll notice they have only scored over 30 once this year, whereas they scored over 30 in nearly every game last year.

2) Lot of empty seats and a dead environment in the dome yesterday.  Pissing off a large portion of your fan base due to politics is not a wise business model.

3) I think Dawgs and Jackets are for real.  Dawgs only have to get by Florida though, if Dawgs beat Fla. then we could still lose to Aubarn and still win the East.  Whereas Jackets have much more difficult schedule.  Miami is very good. 

4) I think Eason will be playing at Washington, Washington State, or Miami next year, or in two years.

5) Glad the smug Coppy is gone from Braves.  Never could put together a decent major league roster.


TideDawg
TideDawg

@Big Wally  Falcons are not that good.....Agree! Sark over his head......agee! Lots of empty seats.....don't know I haven't been there! Dawgs and Jackets are for real.......two more wins and I'll be on that band wagon. Miami is good.....I don't think so, but good enough to win 9, yes, but one of those losses will be Tech! EAson will transfer.....I said before they played a game that either Fromm or Eason will transfer...Maybe! Coppy fired for what reason, I don't know....maybe it will come out soon, but I think it's a cover up for what's going to happen. Dawgs will beat Florida......I think so! DAwgs beat Tech......no comment until they each play 2 more games. Both are improving each week.



Big Wally
Big Wally

@TideDawg @Big Wally Coppy resigned over some wrong doing with contracts to foreign players or something like that.  An investigation got him in trouble.

JKToole
JKToole

@Big Wally Bet the farm. Eason isn't going anywhere - except to the NFL, after next season.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@JKToole @Big Wally That would be dumb on his behalf...Don't know your past with football but he hasn't looked very NFLish at all...Bama true freshman made him look average and he isn't really a good QB and won't play it in the Pros.

TOJacket
TOJacket

He is now the "Chosen Two" instead of the "Chosen One"

TOJacket
TOJacket

Kirby trying to make folks think Eason might start.

JKToole
JKToole

@TOJacket Hard to tell what he's thinking. Were I him, I'd like my options. A lot.

PeteMTL
PeteMTL

Was at the game yesterday. My guess is that there was between 15,000/20,000 empty seats vs Buffalo. A 3-0 team in a new dome ??? When we had a 3rd and long, I thought I was at Rich stadium the Bills fans were so loud. The Atlanta fan base never ceases to amaze me...

DawgNole
DawgNole

@PeteMTL: "The Atlanta fan base never ceases to amaze me ."

______________

Must be all those championships their teams have given them over the past half-century-plus.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@DawgNole @PeteMTL None of these franchises owe you sheet stupid...good grief, you probably don't even watch.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

UGA - What an entertaining and enjoyable start to the season. Kirby is showing his smarts, making the quarterbacks work and compete (and rehab) for their opportunity. That's the way it should be, that's what will make the team stronger down the road. Imagine a key moment against Florida or Auburn or Tech (or Alabama?) when the team needs the backup to step in and produce, possibly to keep title hopes alive.


Falcons - The NFL is no longer in my universe until we see public apologies by all involved, including the owners (Blank), for their open (and ongoing) disrespect of their fans and country.

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

@TOJacket @DawgDadII I never accept titles and playoffs as a given or something to lose, they have to be won on the field. There are likely to be tough games and testing moments ahead. 


I wouldn't want to be the guy on Kirby's team that sells his jersey, though, and no, I wouldn't expect something like that to happen this year.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

Wouldn't want to sell your game swag either just ask 2009.

Vacated

TOJacket
TOJacket

@twelveofthirteen Exactly...cheater Gurley signing footballs compared to Bey-Bey haveing a friend give him some warm ups that came from a rep...compare it to your cheating a$$ swimming coach to while your at it...hope Kirby's bagman doesn't get caught.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@TOJacket @twelveofthirteen Just happy for Tech that all this Corruption involving Adidas paying players to attend their sponsored schools happened before Tech's contract with Russell Athletic expired. I don't know if CPJ would know what to do with a Five Star player on his roster?


And will the appearance of wrongdoing by Adidas paying players cause the uppity ups at TECH to void their new contract with Adidas?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Still poutin' about Gurley kickin' your tail back in '13, I see.

USMC2841
USMC2841

Butch Jones just LinkedIn me.

USMC2841
USMC2841

The Falcons played yesterday?  Who knew?

TOJacket
TOJacket

@USMC2841 I saw some low lights on the TV...horrible call on the Ryan fumble...and if I was the HC when that happened they would have ejected me...damn Dan, give something to fight for!!!

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Agree on the Ryan call--and on Quinn failing to protest it LOUDLY. Reminded me of Richt the corpse.

Sean Devo
Sean Devo

Finally a voice of reason in the Eason vs Fromm debate. People that think Fromm should start over Eason are idiots. Fromm has certainly done very well, but to think he is more talented is absurd. Show me a pass Fromm has thrown that Eason could not make. Compare Eason and M. Stafford's freshman years...Eason is better in every category. If we get to the SEC championship against Bama, we are not going to be able to run the ball all over them and pass 14 times. We are going to have to be able to throw it downfield. We need his arm and experience. And then there's the long-term consequences. If Fromm starts, Eason is gone. Has a 5 star QB ever been a backup in college? Who will be Fromm's backup with Ramsey gone? Whereas if Easton starts, hopefully we could redshirt Fromm next year.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Sean Devo Good lord man...you have 3- 5 star QB's on your team...one of them was your punter last year. The gurus aren't always right with their star assessments.

Sean Devo
Sean Devo

Maybe check some facts before posting...Ramsey and Fromm were both 4 star recruits. There are on average less than three 5 star quarterbacks in the COUNTRY each year.

twelveofthirteen
twelveofthirteen

He doesn't know what crap even comes out his mouth anymore. Just spouts what he wants to believe and hears from other ignorant idiots.

TideDawg
TideDawg

@Sean Devo  Well, how do you like Fromm now? There are no stars by your name once you get to college, only your performance counts.

Sean Devo
Sean Devo

Ok, so what exactly about his performance makes him better than Eason?

tipstotips
tipstotips

@Sean Devo  Not sure, but he is 5-0 and the team obviously responds to him. Why change?

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Sean Devo I can look at his face on the field and tell you Fromm is a better QB...not as strong an arm...Eason won long pass competitions but that doesn't make him a better QB.

TideDawg
TideDawg

@Sean Devo  He doesn't have a damaged knee. You should be able to see that.

TideDawg
TideDawg

I don't see Miami as a threat to GT. Three games left on their schedule that will be difficult, Va. Tech, Clemson, and Georgia. They are definitely in the mix for their division. Those 3 teams are also in the mix for their division title. No predictions, I just said those games will be difficult. Va. Tech is probably the weaker of the 3, but defense is usually their strong suit and Tech doesn't throw the ball well enough for Va. Tech to worry about GT passing.

DawginLex
DawginLex

@TideDawg I do. Miami has a very good DL and linebackers who can run. Plus the QB is getting better. Plus Richt owns them. Game is at Miami. Miami wins

JKToole
JKToole

@TideDawg Richt is what, 7-2 against Johnson? 21-2 vs Tech overall?

That has to be in their heads.

TideDawg
TideDawg

@TOJacket @JKToole @TideDawg  Agreed regarding Richt. He's a changed coach since going to Miami, but that doesn't stop Tech's running game. Miami's passing will help keep it close. Miami will have to score on every possession when they get the ball to have a chance, and they won't have it very often.


DawgNole
DawgNole

@TideDawg: "I don't see Miami as a threat to GT."

___________

We'll know a lot more about Miami after they face a suddenly irrelevant FSU in Tallahassee this weekend.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@tipstotips

Nah, you didn't deliver it in a condescending, derisive, abrasive, know-it-all manner. Those are the ones I like to recall for future reference. Here's a good example:

___________

HonkyKat99 September 28, 2017

Bulldogs SUCK OUT LOUD......they have not played a good team this year. That's going to change on Saturday. The Vols will beat the Pups like a red-headed stepchild. BOOK IT, DANO!

TideDawg
TideDawg

@DawgNole @TideDawg  Not like Jimbo to not have a capable backup at QB. Even though Bama knocked the starch out of their pants FSU should have comeback strong. They've got the talent but evidently not the right attitude.

TideDawg
TideDawg

@DawgNole  That back up QB at Alabama is going to be better than Hurts. Saban is giving him a lot of playing time. I guess Jimbo didn't have the opportunity to play his back up very much.