John Coppolella resigns and Braves look like they’re in disarray

Braves general manager John Coppolella has resigned for breaking Major League rules regarding the international player market. (AP photo)

We thought the major decisions of this Braves’ offseason were whether they would keep manager Brian Snitker and how they would fix their pitching staff.

Nobody was even close.

John Coppolella is out as general manager. He resigned Monday as a result of breach of Major League Baseball rules, regarding the international player market, the Braves announced. The official statement from president of baseball operations John Hart:

“Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support. We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete.”

But this may extend beyond Coppolella breaking some rules. There has been rumors for several weeks of the general manager becoming increasing difficult to deal with the team’s offices. Accepting criticism has long been a problem. Now, there are reports like this:

There is so much I expected to write later this week related to Coppolella, Hart, Snitker and the Braves’ rebuilding efforts, now that the season is over. But this adds an entirely new layer and throws the front office into disarray.

We should learn more about what Coppolella did later today from Hart. But there’s reason to believe the executive suite — Coppolella, Hart and Braves chairman Terry McGuirk — did not agree on what direction the franchise should go from here, particularly when it came to Snitker.

Coppolella and Hart had done a fine just rebuilding the organization’s minor-league system, which had declined significantly under former general manager Frank Wren. But the major league product lost 90 games for the third straight season and its debatable how many starting pitchers were going to be major league ready for next season.

The fact Coppolella helped rebuild the minor-league system, however, does not mean he still didn’t have much to prove in the area of being a strong general manager.

With Coppolella now out, it’s worth wondering just how big of a mess things are in the organization, whether it comes to player development or everybody being on the same page. There was a report earlier in the season of a power struggle and the possibility of changing some key positions in other parts of the organization.

One thing is certain: The Braves are coming off a 72-90 season and with many major decisions to make, their major decision maker just resigned and left a mess behind.

EARLIER: Overreaction Monday: Next two weeks will be telling for Georgia QBs

Subscribe to the,We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.

⇒ Fresh episode of “We Never Played The Game” podcast: click here.

temixab
temixab

E983
E983

Ok, here’s the rub. 27 years ago the situation was easy to solve. Schuerholz replaces Cox and Cox goes to the dugout and everyone is happy. But, who owned the Braves and who was the boss. They begged one assistant to stay but he takes the Royals and the Cox replacement and said AMF. Later on we find that the boss didn’t own the Braves. His corporate outfit does. Hostile takeover and no more boss. Oh well. PLEASE!!! Get us a new owner. Tom Glavine, please come home with a new owner.

deanodew
deanodew

Please rename to Cobb Co Braves......

dtanner311
dtanner311

the guy really did look like a little bald headed richard

JeffreyEav
JeffreyEav

Can we get Budweiser at Suntrust?

jadubuhoxe
jadubuhoxe

DawgDadII
DawgDadII

Can we fans file a grievance with MLB and get Simmons back? 

Dooner46
Dooner46

What is your problem? Go away!

joedavis
joedavis

So, Hart knew nothing? Schuerholz knew nothing?  Then what good are they? (another question the sweet-tea Atlanta media will not dare ask.)

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@joedavis Hart was on the 10th tee at East Lake and Schuerholz was too busy with his Hall of Fame speech to keep an eye on young Mr. Coppolella.

TideDawg
TideDawg

Media promoting material for more stories. Simple....if you don't do your job you get fired.....move on to something fans want to hear.

BobDawg
BobDawg

I sometimes wondered how other GM's were able to deal with his shrill voice and other antics... I guess they finally called him on the carpet... He was brutal with the Sports talk stations in town... Good riddance. Grow up, Coppy... 

ATLAquarius
ATLAquarius

We've had the same core operators in place for years....what is the plan and why has no GM since Schuerholz been able to put together a good roster? The management situation is understandable regarding the lack of talent but do the Braves mean anything to Liberty beyond the money they are minting from the Battery and revenue sharing....right now it doesn't.

DawgNole
DawgNole

"But there’s reason to believe the executive suite — Coppolella, Hart and Braves chairman Terry McGuirk — did not agree on what direction the franchise should go from here . . . ."

______________

ANY direction other than the current one would be an improvement, obviously.

BobDawg
BobDawg

Oh... Hart will have to cut back on his Golf Schedule and do some heavy lifting for a month or 2.... Geez... Like I said.. minor hiccup.

BobDawg
BobDawg

Minor hiccup on the radar... 


Cobb County Stadium: Major win and The Battery is fantastic.

Minor league teams: Rebuilt and sustainable

Major leagues team:  This was going to be a tough year for whoever was the GM... Who do you add and where??? Who do you drop off a cliff?  I think it will be good to get some new blood in here for another perspective which they did with a couple of recent hires... 

Downey50
Downey50

Yeah, but what a great stadium!😂😂

NajehDavenpoop
NajehDavenpoop

LOL. I remember when the Braves were a well-run and successful organization. Cobb County stays getting its money's worth. 

RangeRover
RangeRover

@NajehDavenpoop

Dumb Comment.  The Braves have been in disaray long before moving to Cobb County.  What does a venue have to do with anything?

Downey50
Downey50

My point is that there is too much rejoicing over the move and the stadium with relatively little attention given to the product on the field

NajehDavenpoop
NajehDavenpoop

@Mulk I am in the minority on this, I think, but I never thought it was a bad move for the city to let them leave. I think it is debatable whether it will be a good move for the team in the long term, and I am sure it was a terrible move for Cobb County.

Wanderboyd
Wanderboyd

@Downey50  I know people will say I am nuts but The Ted was just as nice as STP.  In fact some of it was better!


DawgNole
DawgNole

@Downey50

Same with the Falcons and their new digs. All glitter, no guts.

See_ATL
See_ATL

@Downey50 Braves followed their aging demographic to Cobb County to die in the pasture with them. Look at Atl United and what they have done with the intown demographic. Could have been the Braves but they did not want the challenge of trying to attract the millennials and the urban infill retirees. They got a mixed use project that may or may not be worth something in 20 years.  Stadium was a rush job and it shows in material selection and the fact the built a waterfall that cannot be used during game time due to hitter disturbance. No time to check the details. Media guide brags it had a 6 month design period versus 13 months of the next quickest design of a stadium.  It shows, IMHO.