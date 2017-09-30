Georgia has another lopsided win, and this team seems like real deal

By
| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC

Georgia tailbacks Sony Michel (left) and Nick Chubb celebrate a 41-0 victory over Tennessee with fans at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Is this when we jump?

Win a big game at Notre Dame. Flatten its first two SEC opponents. Spend four quarters of bliss in a stadium that in recent history has seemed more like an oversized petri dish containing flesh-eating bacteria, goal posts and a football team from Athens.

Is this really happening at Georgia? Because it sure seems real.

“It definitely feels different,” senior running back Sony Michel said. “It’s different because of the culture change.”

Go on.

“Last year, it wasn’t what guys expected. It wasn’t what guys were used to. A lot of decisions coach (Kirby) Smart was making — as a player, if something is hard, your natural instinct is to be defiant and not want to do it. But once you buy in and it works, it’s fun.”

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm heads to the endzone on a quarterback keeper for his first of two touchdown runs against Tennessee during the second quarter for a 17-0 lead. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Something is definitely going on. As the calendar turns to October in Smart’s second season, the Bulldogs are playing the way some envisioned, or hoped, when he was pulled in after Mark Richt was pushed out.

One week after dumping Mississippi State 31-3 with surprising ease, Georgia picked over the remains of Tennessee 41-0 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.’

That’s a 5-0 start. That’s two SEC wins by a combined score of 72-3. That’s a shutout over Tennessee for the first time since 1981 (44-0, with Herschel Walker in a starring role) and the first time the Volunteers have been blanked at home since 1994. That will be etched on Butch Jones’ coaching gravestone, which is being manufactured at this moment.

The Bulldogs opened the week ranked No. 7. They will climb higher. Thin air. Grab hold of something.

Many are thinking: Wait for the Florida game.  Understandable. But Georgia should win its next two games over Vanderbilt (road) and Missouri (home). That would bring this team to 7-0 going to Jacksonville. We’ll refrain from revisiting ugly history for now.

Smart’s biggest challenge with this team may be keeping it grounded. The Dogs just beat an SEC team on the road by 41 points. They did it despite starting slow on offense (no first downs on five of the first six possessions). They did it without a dominating performance from quarterback Jake Fromm. (Smart: “He did some good things, but he made some poor decisions. We evaluate quarterbacks on decisions.”)

Fromm made two excellent throws on Georgia’s first touchdown drive. Otherwise, he was ordinary passing: 7-for-15, 84 yards, one TD, one interception, two sacks. But that’s all this team may need this season, given the defense and the running game, which totaled 294 yards, including 109 from Nick Chubb. Fromm managed the offense well. He actually probably was more impressive with his legs than his arm, with a few scrambles and running for two scores.

Smart knows what’s coming next. This is Georgia. This is the perpetual tease of a program that underachieved too often in Richt’s later seasons. Hype from fans and media can be dizzying when a team starts a season like this.

“They can’t start believing the hype,” Smart said of his players. “They have to keep working and stay focused. That’s the biggest challenge our coaching staff has now.”

But he conceded, “The culture in practice is what creates games like today. Right now, kids are buying into it because they’re seeing the results.”

Let’s be clear. Georgia beat a bad football. Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady threw an interception on the first play of the game. The first play.

“In this game it seemed liked that happened often,” Chubb said. “It seemed like we were on the field more than the sideline the entire game.”

By halftime, Tennessee had three turnovers and only 64 yards in offense. Peyton Manning, a reminder of better times at Neyland, was in attendance. It’s believed he spontaneously combusted.

Vols coach Butch Jones began the week by complaining about negative media coverage. If there’s any way to paint a sinkhole in a positive light, we’re all ears, coach.

But the fact that Tennessee is a mess shouldn’t detract from Georgia’s performance. The Dogs have played bad games against mediocre Tennessee teams before and lost. They fell on a Hail Mary in Athens last season. They lost with all forms of ugliness in Knoxville in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2015. They’ve had a string of horrible injuries occur in Knoxville, including Keith Marshall in 2013 and Chubb two seasons ago.

This game was big for Chubb. He lasted one play in his last visit here and reminded his teammates in a meeting Friday how important this game was to him. It showed in his running. He didn’t have a run for negative yardage, and in his past three games, he has carried 47 times for 321 yards, an average of 6.8 per carry.

“I know last time when I was carted off the field here, I thought I’m never coming back here, just for a lot of reasons,” he said. “To come back here and walk off on my own is a blessing.”

This season has been a dream so far. As contrast, Georgia went 4-4 in the SEC in Smart’s first season, winning games by 1, 14, 3 and 6, and losing to Ole Miss 45-14 and Florida 24-10.

New year. New era?

“It can be a positive or it can be a negative,” Michel said, referencing the hot start. “We just have to stay focused, enjoy what we’re doing and ignore the outside distractions. Everybody is going to want what we have. If you’re undefeated, everybody is going to want to take you down. We can’t get big heads about this.”

The caution is understandable. But this seems real.

EARLIER: Arthur Blank, Falcons to have open discussion on race, protests

Subscribe to the,We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.

⇒ Fresh episode of “We Never Played The Game” podcast: click here.

Digital jukebox

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC

Reader Comments 0

32 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
MaybeMaybeNot
MaybeMaybeNot

The forgotten man in all of this......a guy named Eason, who will be transferring after this season to play for The U and Mark Richt. 

MaybeMaybeNot
MaybeMaybeNot

Chip Kelly to Tenn.  This is a sure thing.  

DuecePlay
DuecePlay

Definition of fantasy: Tennessee fans thinking they can hire Jon gruden when butch gets fired .

NorwegianB
NorwegianB

I don't understand all the sniping between Tech and UGA fans on this thread. I guess the participants must enjoy it, but I still don't get it. Today was a great day for both programs. As a Georgia alum, I reserve 99% of my hatred for Florida, and I've circled 10/28 on my calendar. As for GT, they look pretty good this year, and I never take them lightly. CPJ is a helluva coach.

Covfefe23
Covfefe23

Wanted to bet this game... kicking myself for not pulling the trigger.


LOL at Tech for losing to this dumpster fire.

dawg fan
dawg fan

So Tennessee will be looking for a new coach soon. I'm sure they'll be beating down Fish Fry's door just like all the others but he'd rather do "more with less." Rrrrright.

Georgia Tech=JOKE.

GTBob
GTBob

@dawg fan Nah, they will go after Chip Kelly, David Cutcliffe, and Mike Leach and get laughed at by all of them.

dawg fan
dawg fan

Oh dear God I hope that get Leach. I can't stand that clown.

GTBob
GTBob

@dawg fan It would be pretty funny if UGA had to deal with Leach and CPJ every year. Leach would never go to Tennessee though.

GTBob
GTBob

Meh. I’m gonna have to see them play a good team first. They are looking good against pretty mediocre opponents.

kerryb
kerryb

The same thing can be said for Tech. Didn't they lose to this pathetic team?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@GTBob

And Bama's "a has-been," right?

And Gurley's "not a first-round draft pick," right?

And "GT could beat UGA by 50" and Richt would still be there, right?

You need to go back into hiding. You're embarrassing yourself and your school yet again.

GTBob
GTBob

Believe me, I’m still embarrassed that we gave that game away. It looks worse and worse every week.

GTBob
GTBob

Nah, Bama is pretty good. Gurley is still pretty much a terrible pick that high and his team has paid for it.

Big Wally
Big Wally

@GTBob Ever hear of this team called Notre Dame Bob?  They are ranked and blowing other teams out.

GTBob
GTBob

@Big Wally That team that went 4-8 last year? Yeah, im going to need a little more than wins over Temple, Boston College, and Miami of Ohio to be convinced they are good.

Hossfly
Hossfly

I LOVE the wrapping up when they tackle. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen that at Georgia.

GTroller
GTroller

UGA is a really good team. The Dawg defense is insane-- as good as Clemonsons and Bamas I think

DawgNole
DawgNole

@GTroller 

Oh really?

How soon you forget your idiot proclamation of only a couple of months ago:

_____________

GTroller August 2, 2017

Appy St. 27 UGA 24

tipstotips
tipstotips

With only 2 recruiting classes under his belt Coach "very" Smart has elevated the program. The future looks very bright for UGA fans.

FlatTire
FlatTire

Culture change... Yea players in position; players making tackles and my favorite....


Trash talking is gone; No more seeing players run over to the sidelines like the Bama game a few years ago talking trash only to get completely embarrassed 

FlatTire
FlatTire

Auburn and FL are going to be tough.  Would love to see this score in Jacksonville

ATLTRUE
ATLTRUE

The culture change is obvious in the way they get after it.  I also like how they police themselves when mistakes are made...a great sign that you've got leaders.

#sickem

energel2009
energel2009

I just can't stop smiling.  I do not care what anyone else has to say on this comment board....beating two SEC teams back to back by an aggregate score of 72 - 3 is a defensive accomplishment by any standards.

Grant1296
Grant1296

That's the best comment I've ever seen on here...