Quarterback aside, Georgia’s season comes down to Smart and resilience

By
| Filed in: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC

Winning at Notre Dame with a freshman quarterback would be a significant step forward in the early tenure of Georgia coach Kirby Smart. (AP photo)

ATHENS — In his first season as Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart oversaw a program that barely beat Nicholls (26-24), needed a late-game Hail Mary to win at Missouri, didn’t show up at Ole Miss (trailed 45-0 in third quarter), lost at home to Vanderbilt, face-planted on cue in Jacksonville, needed a fourth-quarter rally to win at Kentucky on a field goal with no time remaining and flubbed a two-touchdown lead with less than seven minutes left against Georgia Tech at home.

It was not a team that often looked prepared. It was not a group of players who seemed resilient. It was not a program whose arrow appeared to be pointing up.

This week, the season opens for real, if you don’t count the Appalachian State game, and most don’t. Georgia travels to Notre Dame. It’s the first game that really matters. It comes amid less than ideal circumstances: Quarterback Jacob Eason is out with a knee injury and freshman Jake Fromm, who came off the bench to win the opener, will make his first start in South Bend.

Most will focus on Fromm. But those seeking hints about the future probably should look elsewhere.

How will players respond to the adversity of losing a starting quarterback in the season opener? How will they handle playing in an historic stadium, several states to the north, on national television? How will they process being in a big game against the backdrop of the program’s generally high-but-unfulfilled expectations?

Forget App State. App State means nothing. Too often last season, Georgia stumbled or cracked in big moments. What now?

Smart was asked how he perceived his team’s resilience in the aftermath of Eason’s injury.

“Anytime you get injuries, especially at the quarterback position, it tests your mettle a little bit,” he said. “We have tried to put them through adversity throughout camp, throughout the offseason. It’s the reason you do what you do.”

He had his go-to reference point ready: Ohio State, playing its third season under coach Urban Meyer in 2014, lost starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Braxton Miller to a shoulder injury in preseason camp. Backup J.T. Barrett, a freshman, took over and led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record. The Barrett got hurt, breaking his ankle in the regular season finale against Michigan.

In came sophomore Cardale Jones, originally the No. 3  quarterback on the depth chart. Jones, who had never started before and threw two passes as a freshman — completing one for three yards — proceeded to lead wins over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game (59-0) and then in the inaugural College Football Playoff wins over Alabama (42-35) in the semifinals and Oregon (42-20) in the title game.

Meyer isn’t the most popular fellow in these parts, stemming from his days at Florida, and his resume when it comes to disciplinary matters is less than exemplary. But he did a remarkable job holding that team together. He made players believe their season wasn’t over despite a season-ending injury to the quarterback. Twice.

“They went all the way to their third guy, so it’s happened before,” Smart said. “It’s the reason why you scrimmage everybody and not just the (starters). I think our team is going to take it in stride. They get it. It’s not like everybody is gloom and doom because we did not get to see Jacob much this year.”

Smart deserves some credit for the way Georgia’s 2016 season ended. The Bulldogs were sentenced to the Liberty Bowl, and the coach acknowledged game week, “(Players) can get lost in these games. ‘What are we doing here?'” But they played impressively and beat TCU 31-23.

Notre Dame is not expected to be a power this season. This is a game Georgia can win if the defense plays up to form, the offense runs the ball with consistency, and they don’t turn it over. I know. That’s 99 percent of all football games on all levels. But how long has it been since Georgia kept things simple, clean and won a big game impressively?

“We had to build off hard times from last year,” senior linebacker Davin Bellamy said. “We had  a lot of ups and downs, a lot of crazy games, a lot of crazy situations, and the way this team responded last year I feel like made us battle tested. So this is nothing new for us.”

Bellamy said Smart and coaches haven’t delivered any sort of unique message in regards to Eason’s injury.

“The message has been that nothing is going to change here,” he said. “We’re going to have a tough practice on Tuesday, a tough practice on Wednesday, no matter who we’re playing, and the ones twos, threes and fours all know that. There’s not a message that he has to preach. It’s already ingrained in us.”

It’s a test for Georgia and therefore a test for Smart. A win would be a positive sign. A crumbling act would serve as an extension of last year.

Subscribe to the,We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.

Some recent ramblings

Categories: ajc-sports.ajc, alert, Georgia Bulldogs / SEC

Reader Comments 0

76 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
Grant1296
Grant1296

It appears Techeye the dim wit Troll has taken over the UGA blogs..That's about to change...

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

Dog bloggers, as long as you keep paying attention to OHIO, TO Jacket, and the like, the more they will keep going. Ignore them. Then they can't have any fun.


DawgNole
DawgNole

@BaseballBuff

I don't ignore lying hypocrites. I keep their garbage posts and shove 'em up their a**. That's when they have no fun.

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

@DawgNole Alright, then. I guess we'll never get any good football talk going around here, which is exactly the way those pissants want this blog to be.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@BaseballBuff

It's been years since we had much "good football talk" on these blogs, BB. "Those pissants"--led by the lying hypocrites oh:io and TOJacket--and the AJC are to blame.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@BaseballBuff  Aren't you suppose to be footballbuff this time of year. Do you like italics?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Trying to find an adult???

THIS is what I mean by lying hypocrites.

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

If the QB play is terrible, not much else will matter. If Fromm plays well Saturday and leads the Dogs to a win over Notre Dame, it will be tough for Eason to get his job back - or it should be.

Although I have my doubts about how good Eason truly is, I remain open-minded about him. He just needs to start playing better, soon. Hopefully, he will.


DawgNole
DawgNole

@BaseballBuff: "He just needs to start playing better, soon. Hopefully, he will."

_______________

A shame he didn't get much of a chance last week.

BaseballBuff
BaseballBuff

@DawgNole I suppose. Maybe he would have shined that game, but we'll never know. It was indeed a shame he got hurt, especially on a cheap shot.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@BaseballBuff

Agreed.

We're fortunate to have Fromm, but obviously we'll learn a whole lot more about him Saturday night than we did vs App St.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Chippy on Fine Bomb:


Excuse City. THE Injuries


"Will throw the kitchen sink at him"


"One for the ages"


Give me a break 

Grant1296
Grant1296

Still as stupid as ever Techeye..LMAO every time you harp SEC, n the next post talking about Finebaum, a show you watch religiously daily...What a D... A..

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

How did that UGA loss to App St you predicted work out for you, lying hypocrite?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Stop deflecting, spineless, and man up. How'd your condescending predictions about last night's game turn out?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

Trust me--Isn't that what you said?--you made it and I have it.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

He's still smelling somebody from his disgusting showing in that playoff berth.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

You posted it; I have it.

Trust me, lying hypocrite.

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Oh, you just wish I had nothing after exposing your sorry a*s today.

SouthGeorgiaStrong
SouthGeorgiaStrong

Some good ones , Special Blessings to you and your teams. 

"It is what it is, and is was what it was, and it will be what it will be"

OH:IO
OH:IO

I'll go with crumbling act. 


The good news for dogs? No one will watch. You're up against Bucks Sooners. 

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Hope it is better than the Snooze Fest that the Buckeyes played last Thursday Night. Have a first half like the one against Indiana and the Buckeyes likely will get rolled.

TOJacket
TOJacket

@Buschleaguer @OH:IO That is a true statement...took the Buckeyes a couple of quarters to warm up last week...they got some speed!!

PTC DAWG1
PTC DAWG1

@OH:IO DO the initials FO mean anything to you?  You sure bother to read all you can about UGA.  

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

No one will watch???

You're lying again, loser.

31-0!

OH:IO
OH:IO

@DawgNole @OH:IO


We'll see what the ratings are, dog is A hole. dogs may win ATL but not the rest of the country. Notre Dame is the draw, not the dogs, trust me. 

OH:IO
OH:IO

@Buschleaguer @OH:IO


You know what wasn't a snoozer, Bush. dogs vs. Nichols! 


I'm waiting on SaMford! Gameday coming for it?

DawgNole
DawgNole

@OH:IO

Never trust a lying hypocrite who says "trust me."

DawgNole
DawgNole

@TOJacket

Better to draw flies than embarrass yourself, your school, and your fellow fans with imbecile predictions:

TOJacket August 21, 2017

It starts Labor Day evening when the Jackets sting those hillbilly's!

TOJacket August 18, 2017

We're on the verge of being 4-0 against the vaunted SEC Least in one year...piece of cake!

TOJacket August 17, 2017

I figure after we beat the Vols we will actually be SEC Least champs?...4 in a row baby!!