Ryan’s deal will eclipse Stafford’s ($135 million) but not Rodgers’
So if Matthew Stafford, who has never won an NFL playoff game, is worth a $135 million contract with a $50 million signing bonus and $92 million guaranteed, what’s Matt Ryan worth? The Falcons will have to figure that out soon.
Ryan signed a five-year, $103.75 million contract extension in the summer of 2013 that kicked in for the 2014 season. His current contract expires after the 2018 season, but it’s expected the team will follow that same timeline and try to work a new deal before next summer (if not sooner).
Some questioned Ryan’s value when he had the worst season of his career in 2015, by most measurables, even if some of the issues could be attributed to: 1) Poor offensive line play; 2) Overall team struggles in the first year of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s system. But a year later, nobody was questioning Ryan’s value. He won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, powered the highest-scoring offensive in the NFL, led the league in multiple categories including quarterback efficiency (117.1), threw 38 touchdowns against only seven interceptions and led the team to the Super Bowl.
Start with this: Ryan isn’t going anywhere. The Falcons won’t let that happen.
The only question is where Ryan fits in. Aaron Rodgers’ contract (five years, $110 million) is scheduled to expire after the 2019 season but he’ll almost certainly receive a new deal before then. Some are speculating he could be the first NFL player with a $200 million contract. He’s the consensus best quarterback in the NFL, has won two MVPs and a Super Bowl and he’s 33 years old. (Tom Brady is still playing at a high level at 40.)
Working with the five-year model, Ryan’s deal likely will fit in south of Rodgers’ ($175 million to $200 million) but north of Stafford’s ($135 million) and Oakland’s Derek Carr’s ($125 million).
Ryan’s deal probably won’t crush the Falcons in the salary cap because they’ve been planning for this, but they’ll definitely have to finesse the structure of the deal.
One last thing: A lot of folks (particularly Detroit fans) are upset about Stafford’s deal, given the Lions’ overall lack of success. But the NFL is a quarterback-driven league and, truth is, there aren’t a ton of great quarterbacks.
Stafford, the former Georgia quarterback, is not without flaws. But most of Detroit’s problems are elsewhere. He easily could that contract (if not more) on the open market. The Lions have made the playoffs three times in his eight seasons (2011, 2014, 2016) and this comes after failing to make the playoffs 11 straight years. Detroit last won a playoff game in 1991, when Erik Kramer could hand off the ball to Barry Sanders.
CONTEST TIME: Weekend Predictions (sound check): ‘Sack Schultz 2017’ now open!
Subscribe to the, “We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.
Some recent ramblings
- Weekend Predictions (sound check): ‘Sack Schultz 2017’ now open!
- @Twitter me this: Is it @UGAFootball’s turn in the @SEC this season?
- Smart still growing as head coach, has some ‘regrets’ about first season
- Payne brought needed change to Masters and his exclusive world
- Tech gains apparel deal, loses a star, but Johnson says team will be fine
- Poll: How many starters do Braves have for next season? 1, 2 … any?
- Falcons’ history shows no correlation between preseason, regular season
- Falcons’ defense should benefit from Poe’s long journey to NFL
- Before football begins: 5 teams, 5 questions (and what about Chaney?)
- Thomas continues PGA’s tour of millennials but Kisner gave it a run
- UGA’s Kevin Kisner continues his rise to top of PGA leaderboard
- Are Panthers cautionary tale for Falcons or just team in decline?
- Among recent champions, Spieth looks better than Garcia in PGA
- Falcons ensure roster stability with Freeman contract extension
- In world of dollars and sense, will Braves raise player budget?
- Suspended Jalen Collins needed Falcons more than they needed him
- Braves likely to bring back Snitker; Freeman praises him to front office
- Not expecting much from Paul Johnson’s team usually is a mistake
- Poll analysis: Jackets have tougher schedule than Bulldogs this season
- ESPN projects Hawks to finish with NBA’s worst record (27 wins)
- For Braves, this year becomes next year: Albies and Sims in, Phillips out
- Welcome to 2018? Braves call up Albies, joins Sims vs. Dodgers
- Kirby Smart knows Georgia has to step up in his second season
- Falcons’ Julio Jones is building dreams that stretch beyond football
- Falcons should be thankful Freeman keeping negotiations a non-story
- Tufant says injury, missing Super Bowl made him ‘stronger, wiser’
- Freeman valuable to Falcons but maybe not as valuable as he thinks
- Digi-blog goes to Falcons’ $1.5 billion potentially retractable roof stadium
- Dimitroff broke down on highway, but Falcons can avoid same
- Braves wouldn’t have traded Garcia if making playoffs was realistic
- Dwight Freeney is only a last-resort option for Falcons
- Cheap food prices won’t help Falcons’ fans who can’t afford PSLs
- Hugh Freeze out at Ole Miss for wrong reasons — but at least he’s out
- Let sale begin: Braves close to trading Jaime Garcia to Minnesota
- There’s one Atlanta team in serious playoff contention — and it plays soccer
- Braves’ Newcomb goes from fast start to 11.37 ERA in last 3 starts
- Braves need to be buyers at deadline — but for future more than now
- Wounds in Hawks’ front office may be mending
Please confirm the information below before signing in.