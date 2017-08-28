Weekend Predictions (sound check): ‘Sack Schultz 2017’ now open!
You can win $2,500!
(Old journalism training: Don’t bury the lead. #NotFakeNews.)
Weekend Predictions, our traditional weekly mutant writing and investment newsletter, which is not to be confused with old journalism, begins again later this week. In conjunction with Predictions, the popular “Sack Schultz” contest also returns. And you can win, in theory, if you’re better than me, which you’re probably not. Moving on…
Each week, a national vendor will select 15 games. All you need to do is pick the winners. Don’t worry about the point spreads. As always, there’s a glorious prize at the end of the road: The contestant with the most wins at the end of college football’s regular season will take home a $2,500 Apple Vacation Gift card, or $2,500 in cash. Weekly winners also will take home a prize from Fathead.
There are no “local” prizes this season, but winners and leaders will receive frequent shout-outs in the Weekend Predictions column. And, really, how do you put a value on that? And, OK, I also plan to put together a relatively low-budget “Sack Schultz Sack of Prizes” for the local winner at the end of the season, the value of which depends on how much I can successfully cheat on my expenses.
As always, I will have two sets of predictions: Those in the Weekend Predictions column (which are against the spread) and those in the “Sack Schultz” contest (which are straight up winners without the spread). Sometimes there is overlap.
As a bonus, WSB-TV’s Zach Klein and I also will pick four games each week on our “We Never Played The Game” podcast. So subscribe (for free) and listen in.
Good news (for you): I’m not eligible to win the prize. However, any of my several pseudonyms might be. Hypothetically speaking.
To enter the contest, simply go to AJC.com/sackschultz2017. Registration is now open!
Subscribe to the, “We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.
Some recent ramblings
- @Twitter me this: Is it @UGAFootball’s turn in the @SEC this season?
- Smart still growing as head coach, has some ‘regrets’ about first season
- Payne brought needed change to Masters and his exclusive world
- Tech gains apparel deal, loses a star, but Johnson says team will be fine
- Poll: How many starters do Braves have for next season? 1, 2 … any?
- Falcons’ history shows no correlation between preseason, regular season
- Falcons’ defense should benefit from Poe’s long journey to NFL
- Before football begins: 5 teams, 5 questions (and what about Chaney?)
- Thomas continues PGA’s tour of millennials but Kisner gave it a run
- UGA’s Kevin Kisner continues his rise to top of PGA leaderboard
- Are Panthers cautionary tale for Falcons or just team in decline?
- Among recent champions, Spieth looks better than Garcia in PGA
- Falcons ensure roster stability with Freeman contract extension
- In world of dollars and sense, will Braves raise player budget?
- Suspended Jalen Collins needed Falcons more than they needed him
- Braves likely to bring back Snitker; Freeman praises him to front office
- Not expecting much from Paul Johnson’s team usually is a mistake
- Poll analysis: Jackets have tougher schedule than Bulldogs this season
- ESPN projects Hawks to finish with NBA’s worst record (27 wins)
- For Braves, this year becomes next year: Albies and Sims in, Phillips out
- Welcome to 2018? Braves call up Albies, joins Sims vs. Dodgers
- Kirby Smart knows Georgia has to step up in his second season
- Falcons’ Julio Jones is building dreams that stretch beyond football
- Falcons should be thankful Freeman keeping negotiations a non-story
- Tufant says injury, missing Super Bowl made him ‘stronger, wiser’
- Freeman valuable to Falcons but maybe not as valuable as he thinks
- Digi-blog goes to Falcons’ $1.5 billion potentially retractable roof stadium
- Dimitroff broke down on highway, but Falcons can avoid same
- Braves wouldn’t have traded Garcia if making playoffs was realistic
- Dwight Freeney is only a last-resort option for Falcons
- Cheap food prices won’t help Falcons’ fans who can’t afford PSLs
- Hugh Freeze out at Ole Miss for wrong reasons — but at least he’s out
- Let sale begin: Braves close to trading Jaime Garcia to Minnesota
- There’s one Atlanta team in serious playoff contention — and it plays soccer
- Braves’ Newcomb goes from fast start to 11.37 ERA in last 3 starts
- Braves need to be buyers at deadline — but for future more than now
- Wounds in Hawks’ front office may be mending
Please confirm the information below before signing in.