Falcons ensure roster stability with Freeman contract extension
The potential biggest distraction of Falcons’ training camp never really left the station.
The team reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension with Devonta Freeman. The life of the contract would be worth $41.25 million, but that’s somewhat NFL funny money. The details that matter: $15 million signing bonus, $22 million guaranteed (53 percent) and $26 million in the first three seasons.
So it’s effectively a three-year extension beyond this season (through 2020).
But here’s what’s most important: The Falcons have done an impressive job of locking up their valued players over the past two years and Freeman’s deal falls in line with that. Among those signed to extensions for at least three more seasons (through 2019): Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Alex Mack, Ryan Schraeder, Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford.
Nothing ensures a team’s success but roster stability goes a long way, and the Dan Quinn-Thomas Dimitroff regime continue to excel in that area. It’s rare bliss in the front office of an Atlanta pro sports team.
Freeman was only the 103rd players taken in the 2014 draft (fourth round). He has easily outperformed his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract He was entering the last year of that deal and many NFL players in his situation either don’t report to camp and make a lot of noise when they get there. Freeman did neither, and for that the Falcons should be thankful. The negotiations have contrasted what is going on in Pittsburgh, where running back Le’Veon Bell has rejected an extension and has yet to report to camp or sign his $12.1 million franchise tender.
Freeman’s contract could make things tight for the Falcons down the line, particularly when it comes to talks with No. 2 back Tevin Coleman, whose rookie contract runs through 2018 and therefore likely will be seeking a new deal after this season.
But that’s a problem for tomorrow. The Falcons have eliminated their potential biggest off-the-field problem of today.
Subscribe to the, “We Never Played The Game” podcast with the AJC’s Jeff Schultz and WSB’s Zach Klein on iTunes. Episodes also can be downloaded from on-demand link on WSBRadio.com.
Previously on Freeman negotiations
- Falcons should be thankful Freeman keeping negotiations a non-story
- Freeman valuable to Falcons — but maybe not as valuable as he believes
- Falcons Freeman says he won’t let negotiations affect him
- Falcons not ‘trading’ Freeman but Tweets forecast ugly negotiations
Some recent ramblings
- In world of dollars and sense, will Braves raise player budget?
- Suspended Jalen Collins needed Falcons more than they needed him
- Braves likely to bring back Snitker; Freeman praises him to front office
- Not expecting much from Paul Johnson’s team usually is a mistake
- Poll analysis: Jackets have tougher schedule than Bulldogs this season
- ESPN projects Hawks to finish with NBA’s worst record (27 wins)
- For Braves, this year becomes next year: Albies and Sims in, Phillips out
- Welcome to 2018? Braves call up Albies, joins Sims vs. Dodgers
- Kirby Smart knows Georgia has to step up in his second season
- Falcons’ Julio Jones is building dreams that stretch beyond football
- Falcons should be thankful Freeman keeping negotiations a non-story
- Tufant says injury, missing Super Bowl made him ‘stronger, wiser’
- Freeman valuable to Falcons but maybe not as valuable as he thinks
- Digi-blog goes to Falcons’ $1.5 billion potentially retractable roof stadium
- Dimitroff broke down on highway, but Falcons can avoid same
- Braves wouldn’t have traded Garcia if making playoffs was realistic
- Dwight Freeney is only a last-resort option for Falcons
- Cheap food prices won’t help Falcons’ fans who can’t afford PSLs
- Hugh Freeze out at Ole Miss for wrong reasons — but at least he’s out
- Let sale begin: Braves close to trading Jaime Garcia to Minnesota
- There’s one Atlanta team in serious playoff contention — and it plays soccer
- Braves’ Newcomb goes from fast start to 11.37 ERA in last 3 starts
- Braves need to be buyers at deadline — but for future more than now
- Wounds in Hawks’ front office may be mending
Please confirm the information below before signing in.