Poll analysis: Jackets have tougher schedule than Bulldogs this season

Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the field with the red team during the G-Day game in Athens in April. Georgia is ranked 15th on the college football coaches’ poll that was released Thursday. (David Barnes/dbarnes@ajc.com)

The best thing about football preseasons is nobody has lost a game yet and therefore anybody can say pretty much anything about any team or conference and not be wrong … at least until kickoff.

So with that as a disclaimer, here’s this: If the preseason Top 25 college football coaches’ poll that was released Thursday turns out to be somewhat accurate, Georgia Tech will play a much tougher schedule this season than Georgia.

The poll not surprisingly listed Alabama (49 first-place votes), Ohio State (5) Florida State (4) as the top three teams, with Clemson (7) being picked fifth behind (I say overrated) USC. Georgia is ranked 15th, and Tech ranked among those in the “also receiving votes” category (18th among those teams).

Looking at the poll and the schedules of the local teams, here’s how it breaks down:

Georgia Tech plays five teams ranked in the poll and two others who received votes: Clemson (5), Georgia (15), Miami (18), Virginia Tech (22) and Tennessee (24) in the Top 25, as well as Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

The Jackets’ other five opponents are Jacksonville State, Central Florida, Wake Forest, Virginia, Duke.

 Georgia plays only three teams in the poll and three that received votes: Auburn (13), Florida (16) and Tennessee (24) in the Top 25, and Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs’ other six opponents are Appalachian State, Samford, Vanderbilt, Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Of course, most of this goes to perceived strength of conference, and ACC coaches are all about gloating these days, since Clemson (ACC) beat Alabama (SEC) in the last college football championship game, and there wasn’t another SEC team after Alabama in the final top 12 of either poll in 2016-17.

Jimbo Fisher, Florida State: “We’ve been a tremendous basketball conference, now we’ve become a great football conference. … In my opinion, the best one in both.”

The Dogs would appear to have an easier road to success this season. But that won’t factor in the weeks of the Auburn, Tennessee and Florida games.

Some recent ramblings

RLSmith
RLSmith

What else is new?  Dawgs never play a tough schedule and still lose 3 -4 games a season.  Most over-hyped program in history.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Funny, dogs will blow their horns about at Notre Dame.


Yep, the same Notre Dame that is in the "others receiving votes" category. Otherwise known, as dogs well know, as "un'.


Note 4 B1G in Top 10. 

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Thats a freaking joke Four lil ten in the top ten. And they say there is a SEC bias in the media.I notice that no one in the B1G has north dakota state on their schedule anymore.

GT2015
GT2015

Error correction: Appalachian St. got 12 votes

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@GT2015 Schultzie doe not Consider Sunbelt conference teams worthy of mention in his columns. Still thinks they are in the FCS division not the FBS.

OH:IO
OH:IO

Six wins from cupcakes:


 Appalachian State, Samford, Vanderbilt, Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky.

USMC2841
USMC2841

@OH:IO Wins?  Somebody must have forgotten to tell Vanderbilt that last year.


UGA can't seem to solve the east as well as others.  The last team in the state to beat the East cellar dwellers, Vandy, is located downtown.  The last team to beat the East Champions, FL, are down in Statesboro and they did it without completing a pass.

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@OH:IO Speaking of Hostess Treats

Army ,Unlv, Maryland, Indiana, Rutgers,Illinois  an equal amount of sweets on the Buckeye schedule. 

OH:IO
OH:IO

dogs will be in the "received votes" and then just "vote" as in singular, by October's end. It's what dogs do. 

USMC2841
USMC2841

@OH:IO I'll differ.  If the Neutered Dames beat the dogs the media will establish the Dawgs as a quality program and declare ND a powerhouse.

OH:IO
OH:IO

dogs #15


Fitting

PTC DAWG1
PTC DAWG1

@OH:IO You really like to follow UGA football stuff....we appreciate the support..always good for a bunch of comments....shows you're paying attention.  

Buschleaguer
Buschleaguer

@GTroller Lucky the Jackets do not have the Mountaineers on their schedule this year.It could be ugly!